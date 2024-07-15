The Big Picture Young Woman and the Sea tells the inspiring true story of Trudy Ederle, the first woman to swim the English Channel.

Daisy Ridley's dedication and training with Olympic athletes allowed her to authentically portray a professional swimmer.

The film challenges societal expectations and showcases the perseverance of a woman in a male-dominated sport in the 1920s.

After getting a limited release in theaters, the triumphant Young Woman and the Sea is gearing up to swim onto streaming later this week. The movie stars Daisy Ridley as Trudy Ederle, an American swimmer who became the first woman to swim the 21 miles across the English Channel. To celebrate the movie's release on Disney+ on Friday, July 19, Collider is delighted to exclusively share a new featurette, "Becoming Trudy," which follows Ridley as she prepares to take on the physically and mentally challenging role.

Ridley's willpower and passion are what made Ridley perfect for the role, according to director Joachim Rønning and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, as Rønning shares in the featurette that the star undertook intense training with Olympic athletes to not only accurately portray a professional swimmer, but to also hold her own in the elements when it came time to film in the open water. Ridley adds that the challenge presented in preparing for the role was physical in nature, of course, but also became a mental one as well.

What Is 'Young Woman and the Sea' About?

Young Woman and the Sea follows Trudy Ederle (Ridley) as she learns to swim and eventually resolves to swim the English Channel, despite the obstacles in her way as a woman in the 1920s. fighting to be taken seriously in any capacity. The movie carries all the hallmarks of a great sports drama, as noted in Collider's review:

"Joachim Rønning's Young Woman and the Sea neatly fits the bill of the inspirational sports drama, but puts a few key twists on the tried and true tropes. The result is a delightfully entertaining movie, spearheaded by a quietly powerful performance from Daisy Ridley, that brings to life a true story more people should know and one that they'll carry with them."

Young Woman and the Sea also stars Tolda Cobham-Hervey as Trudy's sister Meg, Kim Bodnia and Jeanette Hain as her parents, Sian Clifford as her swimming coach Charlotte, Christopher Eccleston as Jabez Wolffe, and Stephen Graham as Bill Burgess.

Young Woman and the Sea arrives on Disney+ on July 19. Check out the exclusive featurette above.