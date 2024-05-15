Every woman’s dream is to defy all odds. Disney’s upcoming movie Young Woman and the Sea chronicles the life of a female athlete who dared to dream big while the world saw her as an underdog. Directed by Joachim Rønning, accomplished swimmer Gertrude “Trudy” Ederle (Daisy Ridley) has longed to take on the 21-mile swim across the English Channel.

While Trudy sees herself fit and capable in her own right, her family, especially her father, thinks otherwise. If that wasn’t enough, Ederle is also doubted by her fellow male peers in the swimming community. But through the power of resilience and sheer hard work, Ederle eventually made a name for herself in 1926 as the first woman to accomplish the near-impossible feat.

Based on the book of the same name by Glenn Stout, the film chronicles the physical and mental struggle Ederle endured in chasing her goal, as well as the lessons she learned along the way. Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about Young Woman and the Sea.

Young Woman and the Sea Charting the true story of a pioneering female swimmer who sets out to conquer the English Channel, a feat dominated by men in the early 20th century. Her grueling preparation and the swim itself test her physical and emotional limits, challenging societal expectations and changing perceptions of women in sports. Release Date May 31, 2024 Director Joachim Rønning Cast Daisy Ridley , Tilda Cobham-Hervey , Stephen Graham Christopher Eccleston , Jeanette Hain Main Genre Biography Runtime 100 Minutes Writers Jeff Nathanson , Glenn Stout

Image via Disney

Young Woman and the Sea is scheduled to premiere in select cinemas on May 31, 2024. The movie will be opening against the dramedy Ezra and the Diane Keaton-led comedy Summer Camp.

Young Woman and the Sea was initially set to be released exclusively on Disney+, but thanks to record test screenings, the studio decided to give the sports drama a limited theatrical release instead. The movie will eventually be made available on Disney+ later this summer. Likely in July, in time for the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Is There a Trailer for 'Young Woman and the Sea'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Gertrude Ederle (Ridley) is unlike any other athlete of her time. For as long as she could remember, the budding competitive swimmer had always dreamed of swimming the staggering 21 miles across the vast English Channel. However, being a woman raised in the 1920s serves her no justice. When Ederle finally decides to take the plunge and fulfill her lifelong ambition, not only is she met with skepticism, but also patriarchal setbacks from her own family and society.

Threading through a sport aggressively dominated by men, Ederle trains beyond her limits to prove she has just as much gumption, if not more, as the rest of her fellow male competitors. But when the tides begin to rise and the storm clouds over her, both literally and figuratively, Ederle learns that it is the support of those around her, and not necessarily the trophies, that fuels her to take on the life-risking 21-mile swim. A story of courage, guts, and perseverance, Young Woman and the Sea not only chronicles the highs and lows of an athlete but also a woman’s quest to defy expectations and carve her own path in a world determined to hold her back.

Who Are the Cast in 'Young Woman and the Sea'?

Image via Disney

Ridley takes on the reins as Gertrude “Trudy” Ederle, the American competition swimmer and Olympic champion who later on became the first woman to swim the English Channel. Besides her role in Young Woman and the Sea, Ridley is set to reprise her role as Rey in the next sequel of the Star Wars saga. Most recently, Ridley wowed audiences with her performance in Magpie, which premiered at SXSW 2024. Joining the actress is Stephen Graham as Bill Burgess, the second person to successfully complete a swim of the English Channel, and later on became Ederle’s coach. Graham is best known for his performance as Chef Andy Jones in Boiling Point.

Tilda Cobham-Hervey, who previously appeared in the 2018 film Hotel Mumbai, joins the cast as Margaret “Meg” Ederle, Gertrude’s sister. Starring as Gertrude’s father, Henry Ederle, is Kim Bodnia. The actor gained prominence as Konstantin in the BBC spy thriller series Killing Eve. Jeanette Hain plays Gertrude Anna Ederle, Gertrude’s mother. The actress made headlines for playing Ralph Fiennes’ girlfriend in The Reader.

Meanwhile, Christopher Eccleston plays Jabe Wolffe, Gertrude’s trainer. The actor is best known for portraying the ninth incarnation of the Doctor in the BBC series Doctor Who. Glenn Fleshler stars as James Sullivan. Fleshler appeared as Errol Childress in the first season of True Detective. Rounding out the cast lineup is Sian Clifford as Charlotte, Gertrude’s swimming trainer. Audiences may recognize Clifford from her role as Claire in Fleabag.

What Is 'Young Woman and the Sea' About?

Image via Disney

Check out the official synopsis for Young Woman and the Sea:

“Daisy Ridley stars as the accomplished swimmer who was born to immigrant parents in New York City in 1905. Through the steadfast support of her older sister and supportive trainers, she overcame adversity and the animosity of a patriarchal society to rise through the ranks of the Olympic swimming team and complete the staggering achievement – a 21-mile trek from France to England.”

Young Woman and the Sea similarly follows the same undertone as the 2023 Netflix sports film NYAD, starring Annette Bening as swimmer Diana Nyad and Jodie Foster as Nyad’s coach Bonnie Stoll. Also based on a true story, NYAD follows former marathon swimmer Nyad who traded her gills for a career in sports journalism. However, Nyad can’t help but obsess over one epic swim she has yet to take: the 110-mile trek from Cuba to Florida. With the help of her friend and coach Stoll, Nyad returns to the sea at the age of 60 to fulfill what is known as the “Mount Everest” of swims, setting into motion what will be a riveting four-year journey to achieving her lifelong dream. NYAD received two nominations at the 96th Golden Globe Awards, one for Best Actress for Bening, and another one for Best Supporting Actress for Foster.

While the trailer for Young Woman and the Sea already provides a good idea of the film’s overall storyline, viewers can also check out the official novel synopsis upon which the movie is based below.

“In 1926, 19-year-old Trudy Ederle fascinated and inspired millions around the world when she became the first woman successfully to swim the English Channel. With great storytelling, sportswriter Stout (series editor of The Best American Sports Writing) chronicles Ederle’s singular accomplishment and its significance for the future of women in sports as well as the tremendous challenges for any swimmer who would dare traverse the waves of the channel. At age five, Ederle (1905–2003) suffered permanent hearing loss, which made her reticent and shy; at age 10 her father taught her to swim. The ocean opened to her like another world, and she loved the feeling of floating and swimming in its vastness. After lessons at the Women’s Swimming Association, Ederle developed her gift and emerged as one of America’s fastest swimmers, earning a spot in the 1924 Olympics. Disappointed by winning only a bronze medal, she quickly turned to the challenge of swimming the English Channel—difficult due to its strong tides, winds and currents—and after an initial failure, Ederle conquered the channel on August 6, 1926. Stout’s moving book recovers the exhilarating story of a young girl who found her true self out in the water and paved the way for women in sports today.

Who Is Making 'Young Woman and the Sea’?

Image via Disney

Young Woman and the Sea is based on the Best Summer Read novel written by Stout. Working full-time as a writer and author in 1993, Stout has penned approximately 100 books revolving around the themes of sports and history. In addition to his 2009 biography on Ederle, Stout has also written “Nine Months at Ground Zero” and the recent New York Times and Boston Globe best seller “The Pats”.

The upcoming film is directed by Rønning and written by Jeff Nathanson. The Norwegian film director first made his feature film debut with Bandidas, starring Penélope Cruz and Salma Hayek. In the years to follow, Rønning would take on the Disney blockbuster Maleficent: Mistress of Evil starring Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer, ultimately becoming the third-highest October release of all time during its release in 2019, and growing more than half a billion dollars globally. Rønning is currently attached to direct Tron: Ares, the upcoming third Tron film following the original Tron (1982) and its sequel Tron: Legacy (2010). The director is joined by an all-star cast, including Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, and Cameron Monaghan.

Before Young Woman and the Sea, writer Nathanson worked on Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and the live-action Lion King. He’s also worked alongside Steven Spielberg in the crime comedy-drama film Catch Me If You Can. Joining the producer's lineup are Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, and Nathanson, with John G. Scotti, Ridley, and Rønning serving as executive producers.