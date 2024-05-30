It's an interesting time at the box office when even films slated to be hits have been falling below projected numbers. However, audiences never get tired of inspirational stories, and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, the filmmaker behind hits like Top Gun: Maverick, Remember the Titans, and Armageddon has proven that time and time again. Bruckheimer's latest film, Young Woman and the Sea, hopes to follow in these footsteps. The flick tells the incredible true story of Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle, an Olympic swimmer who became the first woman to ever swim across the English Channel. Once called "The Queen of Waves" by the press, Trudy was a trailblazer for women everywhere, and bringing her tale to the big screen is sure to inspire audiences around the world.

Based on the novel of the same name by Glenn Stout, Young Woman and the Sea is Disney's latest film, and is directed by the incredibly talented Joachim Rønning (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales). The movie found its talented lead in Star Wars star, Daisy Ridley, who is also working as an executive producer on the project. The movie co-stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey (Hotel Mumbai) as Trudy's sister; Stephen Graham (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) as Bill Burgess, the sailor tracking Trudy's progress as she swims; Kim Bodnia (Pusher) as Henry Ederle, Trudy's father; Jeanette Hain (The Whistleblower) as Anna Ederle, Trudy's mother; and Sian Clifford as Jabez Wolffe, Trudy's trainer. To find out all the information we know about Young Woman and the Sea, check out the answers to the big questions below.

When Does 'Young Woman and the Sea' Come Out?

The release date for Young Woman and the Sea is May 31, 2024. The Disney flick's competition on that release date will be the Robert De Niro-led film Ezra, directed by actor Tony Goldwyn, as well as Summer Camp, starring the iconic Kathy Bates and Diane Keaton and directed by Castille Landon.

Will 'Young Woman and the Sea' Be in Theaters or On Streaming?

While Disney originally intended for Young Woman and the Sea to be released on their streaming service, Disney+, test screenings gained such positive reviews from audiences that the decision was made to release the film exclusively in movie theaters. For all the information on how to purchase your tickets, check out the section below.

Find Showtimes for 'Young Woman and the Sea'

Because Young Woman and the Sea is only going to be in theaters for a limited time, there are also limited opportunities to see the incredible film on the big screen. To pre-purchase your tickets, check out the links below:

What Is 'Young Woman and the Sea' About?

Young Woman and The Sea tells the incredible true story of Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle, a competitive swimmer from the United States who ended up being the first woman to ever swim across the English Channel. Trudy came into the public eye after winning the Olympic Gold Medal at the 1924 games, and it wasn't until two years later that she decided to try her hand at swimming the 21-mile stretch to England.

Young Woman and the Sea chronicles not only Trudy's fears of making the journey but those of everyone around her. Because the film takes place in the 1920s, much of the conflict happening between Trudy and her disbelievers is due to her being a woman. While sexism still has a ways to go even in modern times, the era during which Trudy was in the public eye was much worse for women wanting to attempt something for the first time, or even at all. In addition to the nay-sayers in the public arena, Trudy also faced scrutiny from her father, who didn't believe she should do the swim, either.

The official synopsis of Young Woman and the Sea reads:

Daisy Ridley stars as the accomplished swimmer who was born to immigrant parents in New York City in 1905. Through the steadfast support of her older sister and supportive trainers, she overcame adversity and the animosity of a patriarchal society to rise through the ranks of the Olympic swimming team and complete the staggering achievement – a 21-mile trek from France to England.

Watch the Trailer for 'Young Woman and the Sea'

"I know you've thought about it," says a voice at the beginning of the heart-pumping trailer for Young Woman and the Sea while Daisy Ridley's Trudy stares out at the ocean. It's clear through this preview not only how badly Trudy wants to make her journey, but also the incredible trials she faced just by being a woman in the 1920s. Adding to the stress of this venture is the danger of the swim due to the unpredictability of the ocean and other outside elements out of Trudy's control. The preview also gives a peak at some of the film's stars, as well as its incredible cinematography by Oscar Faura and its brilliant score by Amelia Warner. For the full trailer, check out the link below.

Three Films Like 'Young Woman and the Sea' You Can Watch Now

For more record-breaking swimming, competitive college rowing, and a death-defying comeback after a shark attack, these three picks are sure to inspire, embolden, and motivate their viewers.

'NYAD' (2023)

Image via Netflix

The biographical sports drama NYAD premiered in 2023 and starred five-time Academy Award nominee Annette Bening (American Beauty) as Diana Nyad, a long-distance swimmer who set the record for her swim around Manhattan. Co-starring with Bening is Academy Award-winning actress Jodie Foster (Silence of the Lambs) as Bonnie Stoll, Nyad's best friend. The film tells the story of Diana Nyad as she attempts, at the age of sixty, to swim 110 miles from Cuba to Florida with the help of her coach, Bonnie Stoll. The film was nominated for two Academy Awards and two Golden Globes for the performances of Bening and Foster.

'The Boys in the Boat' (2023)

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Another inspiring true story, The Boys in the Boat follows the University of Washington rowing team and their efforts to compete in the 1936 Summer Olympic Games. Directed by Academy Award-winner George Clooney and written by The Revenant's Mark L. Smith, The Boys in the Boat was adapted from the book of the same name written by Daniel James Brown. The film stars Joel Edgerton (The Gift), Callum Turner (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Peter Guinness (Zack Snyder's Justice League), Sam Strike (Mindhunter), Thomas Elms, Jack Mulhern (Pet Semetary: Bloodlines). Audiences not only enjoyed the tenacity of the characters in the film but also the old-school directorial style that Clooney chose to tell the story.

'Soul Surfer' (2011)

Image via Tristar Pictures.

Soul Surfer tells the unbelievable true story of Bethany Hamilton (AnnaSophia Robb), a surfer who lost her arm to a Tiger Shark while in the ocean. While the horrible circumstances initially made it seem like Bethany would never be able to compete again, Soul Surfer chronicles her incredible comeback and all the people she inspired along the way. The film was released eight years after the tragic event and starred Helen Hunt (As Good as It Gets) as Bethany's mother, Cheri, and Dennis Quaid (The Parent Trap) as her father, Tom. Directed by Sean McNamara (The Miracle Season), the film also starred country music superstar Carrie Underwood, as well as Craig T. Nelson (Young Sheldon), and Chris Brochu (Station 19).

