The Big Picture Young Woman and the Sea premieres on Disney+ on July 19, allowing audiences to enjoy the inspiring true story from the comfort of their homes.

Daisy Ridley delivers a standout performance as Trudy Ederle, showcasing the Olympic athlete's perseverance and determination to swim across the English Channel.

Director Joachim Rønning, known for his work with Disney, captures the emotional journey of Ederle's record-breaking swim in Young Woman and the Sea.

A few weeks after premiering in theaters,Young Woman and the Sea will make the jump to streaming on July 19. Disney+ has announced that the book adaptation starring Daisy Ridley will make its way to its catalog in a matter of days. Audiences will be able to enjoy the story of the first woman able to swim across the English Channel in the comfort of their homes, as the movie directed by Joachim Rønning reminds people why the achievement was very impressive to begin with. In Young Woman and the Sea, Daisy Ridley continues to expand the reach of her talent beyond the confines of the galaxy far, far away.

Young Woman and the Sea introduces Ridley as Trudy Ederle. The Olympic athlete was proud of everything she had accomplished, but there was one challenge haunting her from the back of her mind. Two years after winning a gold medal at the Olympic games, Ederle would attempt the impossible by swimming across the English Channel. The sky became the limit for the fearless competitor. Young Woman and the Sea also featured Christopher Eccleston as Ederle's trainer, Jabez Wolffe. The relationship between the characters had a complicated undertone, considering how Wolffe had failed to swim across the English Channel multiple times.

Joachim Rønning is no stranger to working with Disney. Before diving deep into the impressive record broken in Young Woman and the Sea, the filmmaker directed Maleficent: Mistress of Evil for the studio. The working relationship between Disney and Rønning wouldn't stop after the return of the villain played by Angelina Jolie, with the director hired to helm Tron: Ares. The sequel is currently scheduled to hit theaters next year, and it will mark the first time the world of Tron returns to the big screen since Tron: Legacy was released.

What's Next for Daisy Ridley?

Close

Daisy Ridley delivered one of the best performances of her career in Young Woman at the Sea, where she poured her heart and soul into portraying how challenging it was for Trudy Ederle to gather the skills necessary to achieve her dreams. But the actress is about to return to her most famous role. At last year's Star Wars Celebration, it was announced that Ridley will reprise her role as Rey in an upcoming Star Wars movie directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The filmmaker previously worked on the Ms. Marvel television series, and she's ready to work on the return of the protagonist from the sequel trilogy. Whether it's the emotional drama of Young Woman and the Sea or the unpredictable action of the Star Wars galaxy, Daisy Ridley is always ready to bring the best of her talent to the screen.

Young Woman and the Sea premieres on Disney+ on July 19. You can check out the official announcement below: