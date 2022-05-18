Star Daisy Ridley shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the upcoming Disney+ biopic Young Woman and the Sea. The film will follow the life of record-breaking swimming champion Gertrude “Trudy” Ederle, who was the first woman ever to swim across the English Channel.

The first behind-the-scenes image from Young Woman and the Sea features Ridley and Tilda Cobham-Hervey using matching swimming caps while standing in a massive pool in the middle of a movie set. The picture caption reads “Sisters! BTS from Young Woman and the Sea,” which might indicate Cobham-Hervey will be playing one of Trudy’s siblings.

Inspired by Glenn Stout's book of the same name, Young Woman and the Sea chronicles the life of Ederle as she becomes an Olympic medalist and tries to push her limits by swimming across some of the world’s most famous canals. The new image seems to depict Trudy’s training, or maybe some of her early competitions. Unfortunately, the movie is still in production, so it might take a little longer for us to see the Ridley crossing the English Canal, a scene that’ll probably demand a lot of post-production work.

RELATED:‌ Christopher Eccleston Boards 'Young Woman and the Sea' Biopic With Daisy Ridley

Besides the photo, Ridley also shared a video from the swimming pool set, complete with dozens of extras dressed in clothes similar to those used one hundred years ago. The upcoming biopic will take us on a trip through time by following Trudy’s most significant accomplishments. After winning a gold medal in the 1924 Olympics, Trudy first swam 22 miles from Battery Park in New York to Sandy Hook, in New Jersey. The feat would give her a record that would remain 81 years unbroken. After that, in 1926, Trudy would also become the first woman to cross the 21 miles of the English Canal by swim, ensuring her name would be forever engraved in history.

Besides Ridley and Cobham-Hervey, Young Woman and the Sea’s cast also includes Christopher Eccleston and Stephen Graham.Young Woman and the Sea script is written by longtime Disney contributor Jeff Nathanson, and the biopic is helmed by Kon-Tiki director Joachim Rønning, with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman acting as producers. Young Woman and the Sea marks a big Disney reunion for the crew, as Nathanson wrote, Rønning directed, and Bruckheimer produced Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. So, the trio is back to another water-based flick, but this time closer to reality.

There’s still no release date for Young Woman and the Sea. Check out Ridley's post below:

Ray Romano Cast as Jim Valvano in New Biopic Centered on The Late Basketball Legend

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Marco Vito Oddo (1361 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe