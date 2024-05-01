The Big Picture Get inspired by the incredible true story of Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle, the first woman to conquer the English Channel.

Follow Ederle's journey through adversity, sexism, and triumph as she defies societal expectations and achieves greatness in The Young Woman and the Sea.

Star Daisy Ridley takes audiences behind the scenes in a new sneak peek from the upcoming Disney feature.

May is officially here and with it comes a host of exciting new films leading up to the summer months. One such project debuting at the end of the month is Young Woman and the Sea, which tells the true story of the trailblazing first woman to swim the English Channel, Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle. With advance tickets on sale now to see the inspirational tale unfold on the big screen, Disney unveiled a new sneak peek that explores her real-life accomplishment and her impact on the landscape of women's sports with the help of the film's star Daisy Ridley and other members of the cast and crew.

The featurette sets the scene for Ederle's story, which was largely lost to time despite its historical significance. Set in the 1920s, the film from director Joachim Rønning tracks her meteoric rise among the ranks of the Olympic swim team, racking up no shortage of medals and records along her way to the top. It wasn't without adversity, however, as Ridley discusses how Ederle faced sexism, including from her own father, during a time when society was aggressively patriarchal. Yet, through putting in effort and displaying remarkable bravery in the face of those who would try to hold her down, she'd accomplish feats that the vast majority of male athletes couldn't dream of. Ridley also touches on how Ederle came to realize that her many trophies, records, and, eventually, the treacherous 21-mile swim across the ocean, meant as much if not more to the people cheering her on than they did to her.

Based on Glenn Stout's book Young Woman and the Sea: How Trudy Ederle Conquered the English Channel and Inspired the World, the film is ultimately a very joyful one, Ridley says, thanks to Ederle's triumphs. Although her father was less than supportive, her mother and sister play important roles in her story alongside trainers like fellow English Channel conqueror Bill Burgess (Stephen Graham) who prepared her for the rough waters ahead. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer called Ederle's tale "the ultimate underdog story" for how it tackles the idea of making the impossible possible despite the objections of many.

Who Else Is Aboard the Team Behind 'Young Woman and the Sea'?

Close

Jeff Nathanson penned the screenplay for Young Girl in the Sea in his most recent collaboration with the House of Mouse after previously earning writing credits on Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and the live-action Lion King. He's also previously worked with Stephen Spielberg as one of the writers attached to Catch Me If You Can. The rest of the cast is fleshed out with Tilda Cobhman-Hervey playing Ederle's supportive sister, Margaret "Meg" Ederle, while Jeanette Hain and Christopher Eccleston also star.

Young Woman and the Sea arrives in theaters across the U.S. on May 31 in a special engagement. Check out the new sneak peek below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.