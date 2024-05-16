The Big Picture Daisy Ridley stars as Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle in Young Woman and the Sea, premiering on May 31 in theaters.

The film showcases Trudy's determination to swim across the English Channel, breaking societal norms of her time.

Ridley also has exciting upcoming projects, including the neo-noir thriller Magpie and a return to Star Wars.

Even Olympic gold-medal winners need a confidence boost sometimes! Ahead of the release of the Daisy Ridley-led Young Woman and the Sea, anticipation for the project is already growing, and Collider is excited to exclusively share a sneak peek at the movie. Originally slated to premiere on Disney+, the movie will instead swim its way into theaters on May 31, and will star Ridley as Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle, the first woman to swim across the English Channel.

The clip opens with Ridley's Trudy standing on the end of a pier looking out at the water, alone until she's joined by her sister Meg (Tilda Cobham-Hervey). It's clear she's already thinking about the swim across the Channel — 21 miles across, as she tells Meg after a bit of prompting. It's a moot point, as Trudy doesn't think there's any point in trying, not in a patriarchal society that views women as it does. Meg, however, encourages her to consider giving it a go anyway, as she knows her sister has what it takes.

In addition to Ridley and Cobham-Harvey, the Joachim Rønning-directed movie also stars Kim Bodnia and Jeanette Hain as Trudy's parents Henry and Gertrude, Christopher Eccleston as Jabez Wolffe, and Stephen Graham as Bill Burgess, as two men who trained with Trudy as she prepared for the challenge, both of whom had wildly different impacts on her attempts. The film is based on the book Young Woman and the Sea: How Trudy Ederle Conquered the English Channel and Inspired the World, by Glenn Stout.

What Else Does Daisy Ridley Have Coming Up?

Earlier this year, Ridley launched her neo-noir thriller Magpie at SXSW, which Collider's Chase Hutchinson called "Daisy Ridley at her best." She also recently wrapped filming on the action-thriller Cleaner opposite Clive Owen, from director Martin Campbell. Of course, the highest-profile project on the horizon is her return to the Galaxy Far, Far Away in Sharmeen-Obaid Chinoy's Star Wars movie, which is set to follow Rey 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. As of March, the script for the film was still in the works, but excitement and anticipation is still building for those of us who cannot wait for her return to Star Wars. Until then, of course, we have Young Woman and the Sea to look forward to later this month!

Young Woman and the Sea hits theaters on May 31. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above.

Young Woman and the Sea Charting the true story of a pioneering female swimmer who sets out to conquer the English Channel, a feat dominated by men in the early 20th century. Her grueling preparation and the swim itself test her physical and emotional limits, challenging societal expectations and changing perceptions of women in sports. Release Date May 31, 2024 Director Joachim Rønning Cast Daisy Ridley , Tilda Cobham-Hervey , Stephen Graham Christopher Eccleston , Jeanette Hain Runtime 100 Minutes Main Genre Biography Writers Jeff Nathanson , Glenn Stout

