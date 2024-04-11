The Big Picture Young Woman and the Sea, starring Daisy Ridley, tells the true story of Gertrude Ederle, the first woman to swim the English Channel in 1926.

The trailer showcases a carefully told and lovely story that captures Ederle's determination, the dangers she faced, and the prejudice of the 1920s.

Director Joachim Rønning leads the talented cast in this high-testing movie that promises adventure and inspiration for viewers.

Everyone loves a true story told on the big screen, but some of them are just so impressive that transforming them into movies is practically mandatory. Today, Disney released a trailer for Young Woman and the Sea, which hits theaters on May 31. The movie stars Daisy Ridley (Star Wars franchise) as the legendary Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle who in 1926 became the first woman to swim across the English Channel.

Young Woman and the Sea has been in the works since late 2020, and the early stages of production certainly had some limitations due to the COVID era. The trailer makes it clear that taking the time to tell the story was the right move: It plays out like a carefully told and lovely story that encapsulates a woman's love for her craft, the dangers and the sense of wonder that a massive challenge brings, and the dose of prejudice of the 1920s – an era in which everything that seemed impossible was met with skepticism rather than with excitement.

The first trailer follows Gertrude Ederle (Ridley), a championship swimmer who is determined to swim the 21 miles across the English Channel. But this being the 1920s, she faces her fair share of doubt from everyone around her, who feel that it's neither right nor possible for a woman to swim that distance. The film is based on a true story, and as reported by Collider's Britta DeVore, who was on location at CinemaCon for the trailer's premiere, producer Jerry Bruckheimer says the film is the "highest-testing movie of [his] career," a positive sign for those looking forward to it.

The Team Behind 'Young Woman and the Sea'

Young Woman and the Sea is directed by Joachim Rønning, a household name at Disney who has the peculiar talent of helming adventure movies and real-life stories: The perfect combination for the new title. Ronning also directed Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, but also Kon-Tiki, which tells a story similar to his new movie's. The screenplay is written by Jeff Nathanson (2019's The Lion King), who adapted the story from the book Young Woman and the Sea: How Trudy Ederle Conquered the English Channel and Inspired the World by author Glenn Stout.

Aside from Ridley, the cast from Young Woman and the Sea also features Tilda Cobhman-Hervey (Hotel Mumbai), Stephen Graham (Snatch), Jeanette Hain (The Young Victoria) and Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who).

Disney premieres Young Woman and the Sea on May 31. You can watch the trailer below:

