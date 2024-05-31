Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Young Woman and the Sea'

The Big Picture Trudy Ederle defied the odds by becoming the first woman to swim the English Channel at just 20 years old.

Allegations of sabotage by her coach in her first attempt to cross the Channel add intrigue to Ederle's story.

Ederle's remarkable accomplishments extended beyond swimming, living to age 98 and teaching hearing-impaired children.

While many may be eagerly awaiting Daisy Ridley's return to the Star Wars franchise, her latest role in Young Woman and the Sea sees her star as another character that perseveres against impossible odds. This time, however, the woman Ridley is playing is a very real and very remarkable woman from sports history. The film's subject, Trudy Ederle, became the first woman to ever swim across the English Channel in 1926, and that was after she became a bona fide Olympian.

Young Woman and the Sea gets all the essential basic facts right, particularly regarding her historic swim across the English Channel. The emotionally charged sports spectacle showcases Ederle's difficult journey to cross the Channel, though as with most Hollywood biopics, the film also takes more than a few creative liberties in bringing Ederle's story to life. How many liberties, you may ask? Well, here's how accurate Young Woman and the Sea is compared to the already borderline unbelievable story of Trudy Ederle.

Young Woman and the Sea 8 10 Charting the true story of a pioneering female swimmer who sets out to conquer the English Channel, a feat dominated by men in the early 20th century. Her grueling preparation and the swim itself test her physical and emotional limits, challenging societal expectations and changing perceptions of women in sports. Release Date May 31, 2024 Director Joachim Rønning Cast Daisy Ridley , Tilda Cobham-Hervey , Stephen Graham Christopher Eccleston , Jeanette Hain Runtime 100 Minutes

Trudy Ederle Started Swimming Much Sooner Than 'Young Woman and the Sea' Implies

Young Woman and the Sea begins with a young Trudy Ederle's early life, starting with when she was living with measles. Ederle's experience with the disease would have lasting effects on her later life, but the film shows a doctor (Velizar Binev) determining her condition is terminal. Obviously, that didn't end up being the case, and while we don't know for certain if a doctor did come to such a grim diagnosis, it is fairly consistent with the period that would be the case for a girl Trudy's age.

Trudy beats measles to become a full-grown young woman, seemingly implied to be in her twenties when she starts to take up swimming as a profession. The film also depicts Trudy's initial training (ironically enough) as a fish-out-of-water story, with her swimming in the shadow of her sister, Meg (Tilda Cobham-Hervey). The real story is a bit different. Trudy was much younger when her career as a pro-swimmer started, being only sixteen when she started breaking records.

It's also worth mentioning that not too much is explicitly known about Trudy's family life, despite her family having a large presence in the film (particularly Meg Ederle). We know her father was a butcher and her mother was a homemaker, but Trudy had four siblings whereas the film only presents two. It's possible some of the siblings were combined into the same character to make for a more streamlined story.

Trudy Ederly Alleged Jabez Wolffe Sabotaged Her First English Channel Attempt

Here's where the history gets a little tricky. The closest thing Young Woman and the Sea has to a main antagonist is Jabez Wolffe (Christopher Eccleston), who was Ederle's coach when she tried to cross the English Channel for the very first time. There have been several claims as to why Ederle dropped out of her first attempt, with some saying she was illegally touched by a member of her team, while others claim she did just get too tired. However, Ederly herself claimed that her initial disqualification was a deliberate act of sabotage by Jabez Wolffe. This was never officially confirmed, but Wolffe did have a history of making sexist comments about female swimmers.

Young Woman and the Sea takes this even further by turning Wolffe's petty unsportsmanlike conduct into something much more criminal. Here, instead of simply touching Ederle to disqualify her, the film's version of Wolffe drugs Ederle by slipping some of his anti-seasickness pills into her iced tea. This is what slows her down and causes her to be disqualified. We may never know if Wolffe deliberately tried to ruin Ederle's chances, but it ultimately wouldn't matter after what she would ultimately accomplish.

Trudy Ederly Made History as the First Woman to Cross the English Channel

Young Woman and the Sea certainly takes some creative liberties in its dramatization of Trudy Ederly's story. The greater focus on the family members, the extent of Jabez Wolffe's behavior, and the introduction of seemingly original characters like Benji Zammit (Alexander Karim), all give credence to creative license. That being said, the miraculous acts that Trudy Ederly achieved in her life are among the hardest to believe because of how remarkable they are.

With the help of a much more experienced coach Thomas William Burgess (Stephen Graham), Trudy Ederle did indeed become the first woman to swim the English Channel. If that prestigious record wasn't enough, she also became the fastest person to complete the notorious swim, beating her male counterparts by several hours. Her final time clocked in at about 14 hours and 31 minutes, and she did it all in a risqué (for the time) two-piece swimsuit that would go on to be fairly influential. For her remarkable odds-defying feat, Trudy Ederle was brought back to the United States as a true American hero. She received one of the largest parade celebrations for an athlete in the country's history and was invited to meet the President at the White House. This massive success helped make Trudy Ederle a true symbol of 1920s feminism.

Edelman's defying of the odds doesn't end with her conquering of the English Channel. Despite living with measles at a young age and swimming in freezing ocean water, Trudy Edelman lived to become an astonishing 98 years of age. She did eventually lose her hearing as a result of her condition, but she managed to turn that into a positive outlet as well. After retiring from swimming, Trudy Edelman dedicated her life to teaching hearing-impaired children how to swim.

Finally, since the song will probably be stuck in your head after you've seen the film, Trudy Edelman didn't listen to "Aint We Got Fun" while crossing the English Channel. However, she did have some tunes from the period playing in the background as she was in the middle of breaking all manner of records. Instead of shooting at reporters getting in the way as seen in the film, Thomas William Burgess reportedly sang "Let Me Call You Sweetheart" to encourage the legendary swimmer to keep going.

Young Woman and the Sea is in theaters now.

