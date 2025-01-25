Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for 'Younger'

In the groundbreaking and critically acclaimed dramedy series Younger by Sex and the City creator, Darren Star, freshly-divorced 40-year-old Liza Miller (Sutton Foster) embarks on an unexpected second chapter of her life when she decides to return to the workforce after a 15-year absence. With a marriage behind her and the prospect of raising her teenage daughter alone, Liza tries to find a job with her wealth of publishing knowledge to support the two of them. But as it goes, her age is a major hurdle. After a chance encounter one night with the young tattoo artist, Josh (Nico Tortorella), she laughs off his assumption that she is in her 20s. But following encouragement from her artist friend and roommate, Maggie (Debi Mazar), she takes a risky plunge: Pretending to be a millennial to land the dream job!

Armed with a fake ID and a reworked social media profile, Liza finally secures a position as an assistant at Empirical Publishing, one of NYC's most prestigious publishing houses. What follows is a journey of love, lies, and personal discovery across seven very vibrant and funny seasons. But with the show having wrapped in 2021 and getting a second life on Netflix, it's back to picking up steam with audiences and rightfully making its mark. So the question remains for the former TV Land and Paramount+ series: Did Younger stick the landing or fade out in a haze of deception?

Liza Miller Is Finally Getting to be a Grown-Up