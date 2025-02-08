Sometimes, all you need after a hard day's work is to kick back and watch something light. Fortunately for those who like television, Darren Star is a series creator who was able to produce several titles that meet this criteria. The most famous of them is, of course, Sex and the City, which helped change the world of television. A decade ago, however, Starr created Younger, an excellent series that stayed under everybody's radar for a long time. Now, with the entire show coming to the Netflix catalog, it has found a new audience that is highly excited about it – as they should be.

Earlier this week, Netflix unveiled the titles of its most-watched series of the week and the biggest surprise was that, in the U.S. not one, but three seasons of Younger made the top 10, meaning that subscribers can't stop binging it. Even though Netflix didn't reveal specific numbers, shows that make it to the top 10 tend to accumulate close to or over one million views in the space of seven days, which at the very least indicates that, right now, Younger is almost as popular as new shows like The Night Agent and Squid Game.

The story of Younger is pretty easy to relate to. It centers on Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a 40-something woman who's at a pretty low stage in her life: She's just been through a messy divorce, her daughter is away at college, and she needs to re-start her career. After a night out in which she is mistaken for a 26-year-old, Liza suddenly decides that she'll fake being a 20-something girl and that will help open doors to jobs. The only problem is: She doesn't think the plan through, and after convincing everyone that she is, in fact, younger, she has to keep lying to keep the story going.

'Younger' Hit a Perfect Score Several Times

Younger is the kind of show that brings some easy laughs and sometimes even laugh-out-loud moments, because it knows how to navigate the fine line between the absurd and makes some sharp critiques of how women are perceived in the professional world. Not by chance, the show was a huge hit on its original channel (TV Land) and became the longest-running original series in their catalog, with the story spread across seven seasons. Additionally, the show managed to get a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes: The overall approval rate of the show is 97%, with Seasons 2 to 6 getting a seamless 100% score. In other words, a must-watch.

The cast of Younger is also in perfect sync, which helps the story become even more enjoyable. It features Hilary Duff (How I Met Your Father), Debi Mazar (The Kill Room), Nico Tortorella (City on Fire), Miriam Shor (American Fiction), Peter Hermann (Law & Order: SVU), and Molly Bernard (Chicago Med). The show also features guest actors like Michael Urie (Ugly Betty), Charles Michael Davis (The Originals), Phoebe Dynevor (Inheritance), and Kathy Najimi (Hocus Pocus 2).

You can stream all seven seasons of Younger on Netflix.