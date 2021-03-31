This week, Paramount+ released the trailer for Younger Season 7. The seventh and final season will premiere Thursday, April 15, on the rebranded streamer. The first four episodes will be immediately binge-able, too, but viewers will have to tune in weekly on Thursdays to watch the remaining eight.

The official trailer features our hero, Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), struggling to choose between the man who has proposed to her, Charles (Peter Hermann) and her former flame Josh (Nico Tortorella). Oh, and don’t forget the addition of Kai Manning, the handsome new surfer dude who touts the healing power of sex, who is thrown into the bunch to further complicate matters. As Liza grapples with the mother of all love triangles, she must also confront the question of what is next for her in her personal and professional life. Will she make the right choice?

As Liza deals with a heated love triangle, Kelsey (Hilary Duff) battles tough career options, and choosing to “stay put at Millennial” could become a decision she grows to regret. Yet, as work worries and major life changes cloud Kelsey’s mind, she discovers a new creative outlet. As for Maggie (Debi Mazar), she gets canceled (apparently with a little help from a new influence). Season 7 also includes the memorable regulars Charles Michael Davis as Zane and Miriam Shor as Diana, but they will both appear as recurring characters this season due to COVID-19-related production scheduling, according to Playbill.

Darren Star serves as the show’s creator, executive producer, and writer with Tony Hernandez of Jax Media also executive producing. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown also serve as executive producers. Younger is produced by Darren Star Productions, JAX Media and MTV Entertainment Studios, with Kieth Cox and Antonia Covault in charge of production.

Watch the final season of Younger on April 15 on Paramount+. Take a look at the trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis and Season 7 poster for Younger:

'Younger' follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure, and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job. In the final season, Liza’s personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself. After a setback at work, Kelsey (Hilary Duff) doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet. Maggie (Debi Mazar) gets cancelled.

