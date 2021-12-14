December is finally here, bringing a whole lot of excitement for Darren Starr enthusiasts out there who either grew up with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her besties chatting about their love affairs or for those newborn fans that loved the whirlwind that was the cheesy and quirky Emily in Paris. With both the release of the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, as well as the arrival of Emily in Paris Season 2 on Netflix, there is a whole lot of catching up with characters we grew to love. However, there is one other show that deserves the same diehard recognition and that you should go ahead and add to your watchlist in between binges.

Also created by Darren Starr, Younger is the often-overlooked middle sister of these two successful projects by the showrunner and it has been wrongfully exempted from the spotlight for far too long. The series came out in 2015 and had a steady turnaround with its run of seven seasons. Yet, despite including Broadway icon, Sutton Foster, and Disney star, Hilary Duff, as its leads, Younger never had its chance to bloom to the level of either Sex and the City or Emily in Paris. In the wake of Starr’s wave of new content, this is the ideal time to give this light-hearted gem a closer look.

The series revolves around Liza Miller (Foster), a 40-year-old divorcée urging to return to the labor force in a publishing company. However, there is a slight problem. She has spent years as a homestay mom and doesn’t have any relevant experience on her resume. After being mistaken for a 26-year-old at the bar, Liza decides to do a makeover and adopt a younger identity in order to land an assistant job at Empirical. Right from the premise, we can draw some parallels with Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) from the Netflix original, given that both end up in a messy work-related situation and must try their best to fit in.

Although Emily doesn’t learn to speak French instantly after stepping into the marketing firm in Paris (which would probably have helped her in her transition process), she does use her American point of view to shake things up in her new home. In Liza’s case, she has to maintain the façade about her age by trying to keep herself up to date on all the current trends and slang. Of course, she can’t nail it all on a first try, but even in her clumsiness, she can find a way to fix things with a millennial (no pun intended) spin. Not to mention that it is hilarious to see her utter phrases like “I’m an adult, I don’t think I’m special” or try to cover up her conversation on the phone with her daughter.

Now, if you were drawn by female friendships like Carrie’s with Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), then Younger will also bring you comfort. Liza is best friends with her flatmate, Maggie (Debi Mazar), and the two help one another to chill out whenever Liza is dealing with a new struggle triggered by her secret. Since Maggie is the only one who truly knows Liza’s real identity, she always makes sure to keep her grounded from all the drama. When she begins to work at Empirical, Liza also befriends her co-worker, Kelsey (Duff), and their friendship evolves throughout the seasons. Even though they go through thick and thin when Kelsey finds out the truth, their bond is so genuine that they would give up their skyrocketing careers for each others’ happiness.

Levity, check. Female friendships, check. What else could make this show even more perfect for Sex and The City and Emily in Paris fans? Well, there is still one thing: love. We’ve all seen the trajectory between Carrie’s love triangle with Mr. Big (Chris North) and Aidan (John Corbett) as well as Emily and Gabriel’s (Lucas Bravo) messy relationship but get ready for Liza’s romantic interests: An attractive and young tattoo artist named Josh (Nico Tortorella) and her charming boss, Charles (Peter Hermann). At first, Liza is enamored by Josh and his vivacious lifestyle, which seems like a perfect fit (in the eyes of society) for her younger 26-self.

The two live out an intense and heartwarming relationship that quickly draws viewers in and make them root for a long-lasting partnership between the two love birds. Yet, there is another equally handsome suitor. Charles is everything that the 40-year-old Liza would want. He has a stable job, his own children, he is eager to settle down, and would gladly take her into his arms. This leads Liza into a rabbit hole of uncertainty about who is the right guy for her and what life does she want to embrace. Aside from these three, there will also be some other cute matchmakings along the way that will keep the hopeless romantics engaged from start to finish.

Weighing in on all these factors, Younger may just bring the same magic, comfort and attachment that so many fans find in Sex and The City and Emily in Paris. Of course, there's no shortage of Darren Star projects this December, but maybe give Carrie and Emily a break and immerse yourself in the fun, chaotic, and of course, fabulous life of Liza Miller and check out Younger!

All seven seasons of Younger are available to stream on Hulu.

