Since the very first Academy Awards ceremony took place way back in 1929, movie fans around the globe have been eager to find out what the Academy considers the best that cinema produced that year. This includes the four acting categories, which are often some of the most talked-about and obsessed-over by cinephiles worldwide.

Oftentimes, the actors nominated in these categories have had a decently long trajectory in the industry. On some glowing occasions, though, a given nominee can be young—Very young. It's not often that children are nominated for Best Acting Oscars, but when it does happen, it's always fun and exciting.

10 Haley Joel Osment Can See Dead People in 'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

11 years, 311 days.

M. Night Shyamalan is known for being a director that produces hit-or-miss films, but it's hard to see how anyone could deny that the fascinating supernatural thriller The Sixth Sense, nominated for 6 Oscars, is one of his best movies.

The film has aged exquisitely well, as have its performances—Mainly that of Haley Joel Osment, who was just shy of 12 years old when he was nominated for his first (and so far only) Academy Award. He's fantastic in the role of a terrified boy with a mysterious connection to the afterlife, and his nod was more than well deserved.

9 Anna Paquin Is Full of Emotion in 'The Piano' (1993)

11 years, 200 days.

In Jane Campion's poetic romantic drama The Piano, a deaf pianist and her young daughter are left on a New Zealand beach, the musician sold into marriage to a local man.

Anna Paquin, with gut-wrenching emotional power, plays a little girl forced to adopt the roles of an adult. She layers her performance with complexity and profoundly human emotions, and she handles having more lines of dialogue than anyone else in the film like an absolute pro. She not only was nominated for Best Supporting Actress: She won, deservedly so, and her acceptance speech is one of the most memorable in Oscar history.

8 Patty McCormack Is One of the Best Parts of 'The Bad Seed' (1956)

11 years, 181 days.

The Bad Seed wasn't particularly well-received by critics when it came out, and it has sadly faded into relative obscurity. However, modern audiences seem to find it a very worthwhile horror thriller, and the Academy nominated it for 4 Oscars (3 of which were in the acting categories).

Perhaps the most notable of these performances is that of Patty McCormack, who played an eight-year-old ruthless killer to perfection. Her performance is dark, intimidating, and shockingly complex for an actress of her age.

7 Abigail Breslin Is The Beating Heart of 'Little Miss Sunshine' (2006)

10 years, 284 days.

The delightful Little Miss Sunshinemay be funny and quirky, but it's also full of emotional scenes, deep drama, and thoughtful humanistic themes. At the heart of it all is one of the most endearing ensembles of any 2000s film.

Every actor and actress plays their role with endless charm and emotion (with Alan Arkin winning Best Supporting Actor), but the biggest standout of the movie is definitely Abigail Breslin, who was Oscar-nominated for her efforts. She fills the character of Olive with personality and nuances and idiosyncrasies that make her the heart and soul of the film.

6 Quinn Cummings Makes 'The Goodbye Girl' (1977) an Engrossing Romcom

10 years, 192 days.

Nowadays, it's not remembered along the likes of Annie Halland Grease, but The Goodbye Girl is undoubtedly one of the funniest, sweetest, and most influential comedies of the '70s, and it was a huge hit at the time.

The rom-com was nominated for 5 Oscars (with Richard Dreyfuss winning Best Leading Actor), and one of the most notable was that of Quinn Cummings for Best Supporting Actress. Charming and precocious, Cummings' character is one of the most fun parts of the film, and her performance was easily deserving of its nomination.

5 Mary Badham Is The Audience Stand-In In 'To Kill a Mockingbird' (1962)

10 years, 141 days.

In this classic crime drama, an essential watch even all these decades later, a Southern lawyer defends a Black man falsely accused of rape during the Great Depression era.

Based on Harper Lee's equally powerful novel, To Kill a Mockingbird handles its difficult subject matter with the utmost care, sensitivity, and love. Through it all, the audience sees the story through the eyes of the smart and confident Scout, played by Mary Badham in a performance so moving that she holds her own against an actor of Gregory Peck's caliber in every scene they share.

4 Tatum O'Neal Is a Laugh-Generating Machine in 'Paper Moon' (1973)

10 years, 106 days.

Set during the Great Depression, Paper Moon follows a con man stuck on a journey with a little girl who might just be his daughter. It's one of the most underrated dramedies of the '70s, and the duo formed by the con man and the girl is delightful.

The movie received 4 well-deserved Oscar nominations. It is perhaps best-known for making young Tatum O'Neal become the youngest-ever Oscar winner, a title which she holds to this day. Hers is lauded by many as the greatest performance ever offered by a child in a film, and the chemistry that she shares with her dad Ryan O'Neal (who plays the con man) is off-the-charts.

3 Quvenzhané Wallis Makes 'Beasts of the Southern Wild' (2012) Feel Magical

9 years, 135 days.

One of the most beautiful uses of magical realism in a 21st century movie, Beasts of the Southern Wildis the moving tale of an intrepid 6-year-old who lives with her tough father in a community at the edge of the world.

Adventurous and deeply emotional, the film does wonders with its admirably simple story. The wonderful Quvenzhané Wallis is still the youngest performer ever nominated for Best Lead Actress, an honor that she earned on the same year that Emmanuelle Riva became the oldest-ever Best Lead Actress nominee for Amour. Wallis's performance is full of heart, making her character entirely convincing and absolutely enthralling.

2 Jackie Cooper Makes 'Skippy' (1931) a Must-Watch

9 years, 20 days.

The Best Picture nominee Skippy isn't a particularly remarkable dramedy, but it undoubtedly deserves more recognition than it gets, having become virtually unknown by general audiences as the years have passed.

To date, Jackie Cooper (who plays the title character) remains the youngest nominee for the Best Lead Actor Oscar ever, and his performance alone makes this a must-watch. He carries the whole thing singlehandedly with his charisma, charm, and cuteness, and he definitely deserved the Academy's praise.

1 Justin Henry Is At the Devastating Heart of 'Kramer vs. Kramer' (1979)

8 years, 276 days.

To this day, Justin Henry is still the youngest person ever nominated for an Oscar. In the heartbreaking Best Picture winner Kramer vs. Kramer, Henry plays the child of a career man who's left by his wife Joanna, having to take care of himself and his son.

The film is an incredibly powerful drama tackling sexism, fatherhood, and single parenthood, and it does so brilliantly. At the heart of it all is little Billy, whose pain and confusion is played with astonishing believability and power by Justin Henry. It's no small feat to be able to hold your own against scene partners like Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep, and to do so at the ripe young age of 8 years old is even more commendable.

