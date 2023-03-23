Young crime fighters don’t get carded on the battlefield so superhero movies feature lots of fighters under the age of nineteen. What they lack in years, the makeup for in strength.

Teenagers like Hit-Girl and Shazam are capable of annihilating their foes single-handedly and their strengths often make them far more effective than their adult counterparts. Their lack of life experience is quickly nullified when the fighter engages in a skirmish.

10 Hiro Hamada - Big Hero 6 (2014)

Hiro Hamada is the youngest member of the super team featured in Big Hero 6. The fourteen-year-old is the leader of the high-tech team that hails from Silicon Valley.

Perhaps, the strongest asset of the young leader is his brain. Similar to Tony Stark, the genius constantly tinkers with his suit of armor. When fused with his technology, Hamada is gifted with flight, enhanced combat skills, increased agility, freezing abilities and anything else he puts his mind to.

9 Hit-Girl - Kick-Ass (2010)

Ally to Kick-Ass and Big Daddy, Hit-Girl is responsible for the highest kill count in the Kick-Ass series. The preteen was trained by her vigilante father and helps Kick-Ass take down the New York gangsters in both installments.

Hit-Girl is highly skilled in martial arts and proficient with all sorts of tactical weapons. In addition, she tends to use swords and throwing knives during hand-to-hand combat making it difficult for adversaries to get close to her. The young hero’s skillset has taken the lives of forty-three bad guys in the Kick-Ass series.

8 Will Stronghold - Sky High (2005)

Will Stronghold is the fourteen-year-old son of The Commander and Jetstream in Sky High. The hero in training attends a high school for the gifted to eventually follow in the footsteps of his parents and join the family trade.

A late bloomer, Stronghold receives his powers his freshmen year in high school and has inherited all of his parents’ attributes. The young boy has super strength and is virtually indestructible like his father and can fly like his mother. He is the deciding factor in the victory against Royal Pain in Sky High.

7 Jack-Jack, Dash, and Violet - The Incredibles (2004)

Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl’s children Jack-Jack, Dash and Violet Parr make up 60% of Pixar’s team of superheroes in The Incredibles. Although they are all under the age of fifteen, their abilities persuaded their parents to allow them an early entry into a life of crime fighting.

Violet Parr has the ability of invisibility and she’s able to create force fields. Dash is able to get from point A to point B in the blink of an eye and his younger brother Jack-Jack is possibly the most gifted superhero in the franchise with over seventeen powers. United with their parents, the kids were instrumental in stopping the villains of the series.

6 X-23 - Logan (2017)

X-23 is a weapon of mass destruction built in the Transigen Facility labs. The preteen has Wolverine’s blood in her veins and shadows her dad and Professor X in Logan.

Similar to her father, the test tube baby’s powers include enhanced healing, adamantium claws, heightened stamina, super senses and durability. Although she’s one of the youngest characters featured in the film, Laura’s death tole rises as high as twenty-five in the movie.

5 Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

Four teenage turtles transform after exposure to a mutagen in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The turtles defend New York City from threats like Shredder and his evil foot clan.

Trained by their mutated rat master, the turtles learn martial arts and become skilled in the style of ninjitsu. Each brother masters a weapon with Leo wielding Katana swords, Donatello swinging a staff, Michelangelo using nunchucks and Raphael fighting with twin sai.

4 Teen Titans - Teen Titans Go (2013)

The Teen Titans squad consists of Robin, Starfire, Cyborg, Raven and Beast Boy. The teenage vigilantes’ wishes were granted, and they headlined their feature film Teen Titans Go! to the Movies.

Between all five members, the team is gifted with a lengthy list of super abilities. Starfire emits ultraviolet energy, Cyborg has the ability to transform to any weapon, Raven uses telekinesis on the battlefield and Beast Boy shape-shifts into different animals. This represents a fraction of Teen Titan’s advantage and when grouped with Robin’s bottomless pockets and crafty equipment, the teenagers are unstoppable.

3 Brandon Breyers - Brightburn (2019)

The origin story for Brightburn borrows elements from Superman’s origin and the character is somewhat of a Clark Kent pistache. Twelve-year-old Brandon Breyers is the subject of the evil origin story of an alien sent to Earth to destroy it.

Breyers abilities are heat vision, flight, super strength, super speed, and he also has telekinesis. The boy wonder is basically indestructible and the only thing that stands in his path toward total supremacy is the ship he was transported to earth in which shares a psychic link with the kid that forces him to do its bidding.

2 Shazam - Shazam! (2019)

Billy Batson is chosen by a wizard to serve as a new champion and carry the mantle of the hero Shazam. The fourteen-year-old morphs into a full-grown man when he says the phrase “Shazam”.

In Shazam!, the kid rifts powers of the gods when he morphs. Batson has the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury. He eventually splits his powers between his foster siblings.

1 Peter Parker/Miles Morales - Spider-Man

The friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is the poster boy for teenage crime fighters. Miles Morales and Peter Parker have carried the mantle of Spider-Man in the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy and Sony’s Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse film.

Peter Parker is fifteen years old in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Miles Morales is fourteen in Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse. Along with wall-crawling, Spider-Man’s abilities include super strength, agility, intelligence and speed. Although he lacks experience, Spidey’s strength typically makes him the recipient of recruitment pitches to join super teams.

