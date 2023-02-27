Cassie Lang makes her official debut as Stature in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, played by Kathryn Newton. The character plays a major role in the film and will surely be a leading figure in the MCU going forward, especially once the Young Avengers finally arrive.

While Cassie's powers are impressive, she might not be MCU's most powerful young hero. Indeed, the ever-expanding franchise has already introduced several characters of considerable might despite their young ages. And while most haven't yet shown the true extent of their power, fans know it's only a matter of time.

9 Kate Bishop/Hawkeye

Like her predecessor, Kate Bishop doesn't have the most impressive powerset. Even as the de-facto leader of the future Young Avengers, Kate's abilities fall short, especially in a team that will potentially include a reality-bending sorcerer, a shape-shifting Skrull, a multiversal-traveling girl, and a couple of super-suited heroes.

Kate is a skilled archer with a sharp mind who's more than capable of holding her own in battle. However, she's in the big leagues now, and her lack of powers or gimmicks makes her stick out like a sore thumb. Kate has an array of trick arrows, but in the end, she's still small peanuts compared to other figures in the MCU.

8 Cassie Lang/Stature

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania officially introduces Stature, Cassie Lang's heroic alter-ego, who possesses a super suit like her father's. Stature can also become a giant, but she has a long road ahead before going into the crime-fighting business.

The film proves Cassie's lack of training is a considerable and undeniable hindrance to her abilities. She seems to have no issues mastering the suit, but her physicality needs work if she wants to follow in her father's footsteps. Still, Cassie's suit gives her an edge in the competitive world of MCU superheroes, even if she's not Avengers-level yet.

7 Riri Williams

Riri Williams debuted in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and made a huge impact out of the gate. The young prodigy is among the MCU's smartest characters, building a vibranium detector and an Iron Man-like suit with the little resources available to her. Once she has Wakandan technology, Riri builds her Ironheart suit, which rivals Tony's in durability and power.

The MCU has many child geniuses already, but Riri stands out because of her willingness to go on the field and get her hands dirty. She is someone who wants to use her abilities for the greater good, a drive that will turn her into a new kind of hero. Riri's suit is powerful enough to go toe-to-toe with War Machine, meaning she's one of the most impressive additions to the MCU.

6 Tommy Maximoff

Known as Speed in the comics, Thomas "Tommy" Shepherd is among Marvel's most powerful speedsters. However, the MCU's version of Tommy is not quite there yet. So far, he remains Wanda's child, meaning he has access to his powers but hasn't trained and reached his full potential.

Even so, Tommy is powerful enough to be a force to be reckoned with. His abilities are impressive inWandaVision, with his mother and father worrying about the extent of his powers. Once Tommy's grown-up version arrives, he'll be among the Young Avengers' strongest members. However, his current child form isn't quite there yet.

5 Billy Maximoff

Like his twin brother, William "Billy" Maximoff is a powerful mutant with abilities that defy comprehension. He has reality-bending magical powers like his mother, Wanda, and is powerful enough to destroy entire universes. In the comics, he eventually becomes the Sorcerer Supreme, signaling the vast nature of his powers.

The MCU's version of Billy is still a child, and his powers seem limited to Wanda's imaginary world. However, if rumors are to be believed, the teenage version of Billy will debut in the upcoming and highly-awaited MCU show Agatha: Coven of Chaos, where fans will finally get to see his powers unleashed.

4 Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel

Kamala Khan's powers also flourish during her first solo adventure, the Disney+ show Ms. Marvel. However, unlike other young superheroes, she has time to come into her abilities, understanding and making the best out of them on her way to becoming a real hero.

Ms. Marvel's powers are considerable and impressive. More so is her ability to wield them, proving herself a natural in the superhero business. Kamala still has a long way to go before becoming an Avenger-level hero, but she shows far more natural ability than many others. Her upcoming team-up with Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau will surely be yet another step on her way to the top.

3 America Chavez

Introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, America Chavez is a multiversal traveler with the power to open portals to other universes. Although she doesn't control her powers -- in fact, she doesn't even understand them --, America becomes more self-assured thanks to her dynamic with Doctor Strange, eventually learning how to handle her gifts.

America ends the movie studying at Kamar-Taj, hinting that her magical abilities will also flourish under the sorcerers' tutelage. Even without training, America was a massive threat to the multiverse, possessing powers that not even the Scarlet Witch had. She is definitely among the MCU's most powerful beings, fully grown or otherwise.

2 Shuri/Black Panther

Shuri is arguably the smartest character in the MCU, which is saying a lot, considering her competition. However, her intellect is undeniable, with people like Bruce Banner showing respect for her mental capacity. Now, Shuri is even more impressive after assuming the Black Panther mantle during Wakanda Forever.

It's unclear how long Shuri will be Black Panther, but she's currently strong enough to defeat Namor, a character who single-handedly destroyed the army of the world's most powerful nation. Shuri is an Avenger-level hero with the brains and the brawns to go toe-to-toe with nearly every character in the MCU except the gods.

1 Peter Parker/Spider-Man

Although he isn't quite as smart as Shuri, Peter Parker comes close. He is also more powerful, mainly because he has more experience in the superhero business. Peter's spider abilities gift him with enhanced strength, stamina, and reflexes, while his brains allow him to complement his powers with contraptions to aid in his crime-fighting escapades.

Although Shuri is strong enough to subdue Peter, he's had more opportunities to hone his abilities. He's been to space and fought Thanos, for crying out loud! Billy and America have more raw power than Peter, and Shuri and Risi have higher tech; however, Peter still outranks them, at least until they have as much heroic credit as he does.

