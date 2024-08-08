The Big Picture Fans of the Spanish romantic drama My Fault can expect a more intense love story in the sequel Your Fault premiering in December.

Lead stars Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara return as Noah and Nick, facing obstacles like disapproving characters in their romance.

Director Domingo González hints at a potential third installment, Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault), after Your Fault premieres on December 27.

The holiday season is about to get incredibly intense for fans of the Spanish rom-dram movie My Fault, also called Culpa Mía, as Amazon Studios has finally hinted at what’s to come in the new sequel titled Your Fault (Culpa Tuya), which is set to premiere this December. Using an all-new teaser for the upcoming movie, the media giant teased the return of lead stars Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara as Noah and Nick respectively, whose love story may not end well with so many people aiming to destroy it.

Directed by Domingo González in his directorial feature-length debut, the original movie My Fault was released in June 2023 on Amazon Prime Video and as an adaptation of the Wattpad story of the same name by Mercedes Ron. In addition to Wallace and Guevara’s appearance in the film, other stars included are Marta Hazas as Rafaella, Iván Sánchez as William Leister, Eva Ruiz as Jenna, Víctor Varona as Lion, Fran Berenguer as Ronnie and Iván Massagué as Jonás.

As seen in the trailer below, Noah and Nick are captured closely facing each other at a party, with people dancing around them. Eventually, they drift apart as several characters come between them, expressing their disapproval of their romance. Jenna warns Noah against Nick’s commitment issues, Lion points out the disadvantage of distance in a relationship, while Rafaella and William feel guilty about something they have done. Other characters included in the nightclub teaser include Briar, Annabelle, Michael, and Sofia, who are also immersed in the glamorous dancing experience.

Noah and Nick’s Forbidden Love Tale Will Continue Beyond 'Your Fault'

While fans anticipate the return of their faves to small screens in Your Fault, they will be glad to know that Prime Video has also greenlit the production of one more sequel in Ron’s book trilogy. Culpa Nuestra, which completes the franchise, has yet to be developed, but director González is set to helm the project, similar to the first two installments.

For those looking to check out the first movie in the franchise, its synopsis is teased as follows:

"Noah must leave her town, boyfriend, and friends to move into her mom's new husband's mansion. There, she meets her new stepbrother Nick, and their personalities clash from the very beginning. But the attraction they feel will lead them to live a forbidden relationship, where their rebellious and tormented tempers will turn their worlds upside down, making them fall madly in love."

Your Fault will premiere on Prime Video on December 27, while its prequel is currently available to watch on the streamer. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.

My Fault

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO