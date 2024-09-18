Noah and Nick's love story is set to continue in the upcoming My Fault sequel, Your Fault (Culpa Tuya). Fans of the Spanish language movie series have been burning with a desire for more of the movie's central couple ever since the first movie proved a hit with audiences last year. As we continue to wait out the months before the sequel's arrival this winter, Prime Video is continuing to tease what's in store. The streamer has released a new trailer for the sequel that offers an extended look at what to expect as Noah and Nick's romance exits the honeymoon phase and their love faces intensifying threats from those who would stop at nothing to make sure their forbidden love doesn't blossom any further.

For the uninitiated, the Fault movie series tells an intense enemies-to-lovers story and is based on the Culpables novel trilogy written by Mercedes Ron. The first movie adapts the first book and follows Noah, who reluctantly relocates from her town to join her mother and her new wealthy husband in his mansion. Her new location springs an unexpected gift in the form of Nick, her step-brother. Though they can't stand each other initially, they gradually grow on each other and soon find that they are irresistibly attracted to each other. Then begins a forbidden, yet intensely passionate romance that irks everyone around them.

Your Fault marks the most difficult period in Noah and Nick's romance, as book fans already know. Ideally, the sequel adapts the second book and will see Noah and Nick navigate more storms if they are to make their relationship work. The synopsis for the sequel reads: "The love between Noah & Nick seems unbreakable, despite the maneuvers of their parents to break them up. But his job and her entry into college open their lives to new relationships. The appearance of a revenge-seeking ex-girlfriend as well as Nick's mother with unclear intentions will shake the foundations not only of their relationship but of the Leister family itself. When so many people are out to destroy a love story, can it really end well?

Distance Will Threaten Noah and Nick's Love In 'Your Fault'

Amid all the threats Noah and Nick face, a new one will be introduced as distance will worsen their trust issues. It presents a new weapon in their foe's arsenal which they seem to be using well, as the trailer sees Noah giving Nick what seems to be a break-up speech. "When you tie someone down so tight, they get hurt breaking free, or they stay trapped there forever," Noah says. "I'm tired of people deciding things for me. Do we keep tying ourselves in knots, or accept the truth even though it could be painful?" She says before walking away from Nick. However, Nick is determined to fight for the love of his life as he's heard telling her "They're not gonna take me that easily away from you."

Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara return to their roles as Noah and Nick respectively. Also starring are Marta Hazas as Rafaella, Iván Sánchez as William Leister, Eva Ruiz as Jenna, Víctor Varona as Lion, Fran Berenguer as Ronnie, and Iván Massagué as Jonás. Domingo González also returns as director.

Your Fault will premiere on Prime Video on December 27. Check out the new sizzling trailer above.

