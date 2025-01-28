Marvel's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is set to swing onto Disney+ on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. Originally titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year, the animated series follows a young Peter Parker in his first year of high school, as he learns to navigate his complicated double life as a nerdy student and a fledgling crime fighter. The series will introduce a new version of Peter Parker, separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland. The plan to initially place the series into the main MCU timeline was later walked back, and as a result, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will take place in its own standalone timeline, away from the MCU Spidey films.

Alongside a new Peter Parker, the series will also showcase new takes on plenty of iconic faces from the Spider-Man comics, both old and new. And despite the animated prequel acting as an origin story of sorts, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man boasts a sizable chunk of Spidey's eclectic rogues gallery, in addition to all the friendly faces fans have come to expect from any story featuring the webhead.

For those seeking more information on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's amazing cast and characters, look no further than this helpful guide.

Hudson Thames

Peter Parker/Spider-Man

Image via Marvel Studios

Spider-Man fans have seen countless renditions of the character since his inception in 1962, with a plethora of adaptations tweaking the character to fit a unique vision. But from what fans can assess from the trailers, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is seemingly keeping to a more traditional version of Peter Parker, which isn't a bad thing. He's the smart but awkward nerd who doesn't quite fit in, yet he can still handle himself both physically and intellectually. Marvel seems to be aptly capturing the essence of the character, who's been brought to life in stunning comic panel-inspired animation that throws back to the original 1960s comics.

Reprising his role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man from Marvel's What If...? is actor Hudson Thames. Thames has had a respectable career in television for some years now, featuring in huge series like AMC's award-winning drama Mad Men, as well as recent appearances on series such as the CBS comedy, Ghosts. Thames also has a role in the upcoming horror film, Oak, the latest film from Willy's Wonderland director, Kevin Lewis.

Colman Domingo

Norman Osborn

Image via Marvel Animation

While it seems unlikely that Norman Osborn will become his villainous alter ego, the Green Goblin, in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (at least not in season one), the character will be playing an important role in Peter's journey, taking on a sort of mentor role to Peter in this origin story. Norman has often been portrayed as something of a father-figure to Peter Parker in past iterations, most notably the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy, so it'll be interesting to see if Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man takes a similar approach to the Peter-Norman dynamic.

Two-time Academy Award-nominee Colman Domingo lends his voice to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's new take on Norman Osborn. While Domingo has had a long and prosperous career in the film and television industry, he has been making quite a name for himself in recent years, racking up nominations and wins from many different awards shows for his incredible performances in films like George C. Wolfe-directed biopic, Rustin, and the A24 prison drama, Sing Sing. This is to say that Colman Domingo is easily one of the finest performers in the business today, always giving his all to each and every role.

Zeno Robinson

Harry Osborn

Harry Osborn is Peter Parker's best friend, and the son of Norman Osborn. This version of the characters seems to also be sticking to the roots of the character in the source material, and the prospect of a comic-accurate friendship between Harry and Peter is an exciting one for old-school fans of Spidey, as fans haven't truly received a proper portrayal of this pairing since James Franco and Tobey Maguire in the Raimi films.

Zeno Robinson voices Harry Osborn in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Robinson has well over 200 voice acting credits across numerous projects. From the English dubs of popular anime series like My Hero Academia, to other Disney+ animated series like What If...? and Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, Zeno Robinson continues to be a highly prolific voice actor, and will hopefully do justice to the character of Harry Osborn.

Grace Song

Nico Minoru

Nico Minoru is yet another friend of Peter Parker, befriending Peter and helping him uncover a plot to destroy Midtown High School in the recently-released prequel comic book. Nico is a character who's faced a lot of complications throughout her life, ultimately isolating herself and crafting a goth appearance to keep herself isolated from others. However, she begins to open up a little when she meets Peter, her first real friend since moving to New York City with her foster mother.

Actor Grace Song voices Nico Minoru. Song has appeared in her fair share of television series and films, including Jim Carrey-starring Showtime series, Kidding and the controversial 2018 drama, Life Itself.

Kari Wahlgren

Aunt May

Aunt May is one of the most recognizable characters in Spider-Man lore. Serving as a guardian to her nephew, Peter, May is often portrayed as a kind and caring soul who will do anything for her community. In this version of Peter Parker's origin story, Uncle Ben recently passed away during Peter's final year of middle school, leaving her to raise Peter on her own.

Yet another incredibly prolific voice actor, Kari Wahlgren, portrays Aunt May in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Wahlgren has largely been known for her roles in popular fighting video games like Mileena in Mortal Kombat and Starfire in DC's Injustice 2, but she has also worked on many popular animated series, collaborating with big studios such as Netflix and DC, lending her talents to such projects as James Gunn's Creature Commandos and Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

Hugh Dancy

Otto Octavius

One of the most popular villains in comic book history, Otto Octavius is one of the more tragic villains in Spidey's rogues galley. While little is currently known of Octavius' role in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the character has often taken on a mentor role to Peter Parker, before the accident that turned him into the eight-legged antagonist fans know so well. But seeing as Norman Osborn is filling in the mentor role this time around, it'll be exciting to see what this new take on Doc Ock has in store for fans and newcomers alike.

British actor and Hannibal star Hugh Dancy has long been known for choosing complex characters to portray, so it's no question as to why he was cast as Otto Octavius. But while Dancy is known for his darker and more complex work, he has consistently proven himself to have a lot of range, starring in lighter fare such as the Anne Hathaway-starring fantasy flick, Ella Enchanted. Dancy continues to be one of the UK's most notable acting talents, and it'll be enticing to see what he brings to the role of Otto Octavius.

Charlie Cox

Daredevil

Exciting news for Daredevil fans: The Man without Fear is returning in animated form ahead of his live-action return in Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again. Marvel has remained tight-lipped as to what Daredevil's role will be in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, but regardless of how big or small his role in the series ultimately is, it's beyond exciting to see the character branch out into animation, alongside his live-action counterpart.

Fans will be ecstatic to hear that Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Daredevil in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Cox's Daredevil has become one of the most iconic comic book hero portrayals, up there alongside the likes of Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, as Cox has become synonymous with the character since his debut in the Netflix Daredevil series nearly 10 years ago. Cox also appeared as the character in two previous live-action MCU series, Echo and She-Hulk, further proving he's equally passionate about this character as the fans are.

Vincent D'Onofrio

Kingpin

Image via Marvel Studios

Another familiar face returning from the Netflix Daredevil is Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin. Much like Dardevil, it's currently unclear as to what Kingpin's role will be in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (there isn't even an official image of him in the series as of writing), but seeing as his arch nemesis is also in play, it'll be exciting to see how both Kingpin and Daredevil fit into the overall narrative. Alongside Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the Kingpin will also be returning in Daredevil: Born Again, picking up where season 3 of the Netflix Daredevil series left off.

Outside of his now-iconic portrayal of Kingpin, Vincent D'Onofrio has long been one of the most reliable character actors in the business. Working alongside some of the most widely-acclaimed filmmakers of all time, D'Onofrio has shown an immense range in countless projects, such as Stanley Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket, the Tim Burton-directed biopic, Ed Wood, and Antoine Fuqua's The Magnificent Seven remake. He remains one of the most exciting and diverse talents in Hollywood, and it's incredibly admirable to see how much D'Onofrio cares for each and every role he chooses.

Also Appearing in 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man'

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's incredible cast does not stop there, however. Here are a few more players who will lend their voices to the world of Marvel's animated series.