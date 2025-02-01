Marvel Animation's newest Disney+ series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, has been released and opened to rave reviews. People are praising creator Jeff Trammell for the wonderful alternative Marvel Cinematic Universe adaption of the character. They're especially commending him for how well-written every character is and how many story possibilities each one may have to offer.

Marvel fans already know that the likes of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and other MCU cameos are coming, but as of the first two episodes, there are already some incredible characters to fall in love with. Peter Parker's (Hudson Thames) supporting cast (new and old) is extremely compelling already and only has room to grow, giving people a lot of hope for the rest of this ten-episode series. This list will rank the best characters in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man based on their personalities, role in the story, voice acting, and room for growth.

10 Amadeus Cho

Played by Aleks Le

Image via Disney+

While he really doesn't have much screen time in his first appearance in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Amadeus Cho (Aleks Le) almost immediately made his mark with his bold and brash personality. Not to mention, he's a character ripped directly from the comic books and could mean some cool stuff for the future of the show.

In Marvel Comics, Amadeus Cho is also a young man with a genius-level intellect. However, he eventually becomes the hero known as Brawn, turning into a Hulk-like figure. There's no way that Your Friendly Neighborhood adapted Amadeus Cho into a character with such a big personality only to use him for just one episode. There's huge potential for the young scientist to potentially become a much larger character in the future.

9 Doctor Strange (Stephen Strange)

Played by Robin Atkin Downes

Image via Disney+

The fan-favorite MCU sorcerer, Doctor Strange (Robin Atkin Downes), is the character who puts the whole inciting incident into motion for the origin of this adaption of the character. While fighting a bizarre, Venom-like creature through the multiverse, Doctor Strange accidentally brings the radioactive spider that ultimately bites Peter.

Doctor Strange puts the whole inciting incident into motion for the origin of this adaption of Spider-Man.

Doctor Strange already has the bonus points for being a hero that people loved beforehand, thanks to Benedict Cumberbatch's performance in the MCU. But there's also a likely chance he makes a comeback later in the show, as he leaves a lot of questions surrounding Spidey's origin open-ended. He serves as a mysterious plot point that will be very engaging in the coming episodes, should they choose to pursue that thread.

8 Harry Osborn

Played by Zeno Robinson

Image via Disney+

Anyone who's seen a Spider-Man project in the past knows who Harry Osborn (Zeno Robinson) is. Typically portrayed as Peter's best friend and the son of the often villainous billionaire Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo), Harry provides some amazing conflict for the young hero, making him a crucial point of friction for the lives of both Peter and Spider-Man.

Harry represents a well of opportunity for the show to become something new while still paying respect to the source material.

While he's not besties with Mr. Parker just yet, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man very well could be leading to that. But, based on how the series is handling the source material so far, there's also an awesome chance for them to subvert this friendship and turn it into something new and unique. Harry represents a well of opportunity for the show to become something new while still paying respect to the source material.

7 Pearl Pangan

Played by Cathy Ang

Image via Disney+

Peter Parker seems to have a trend of liking girls older than him. Taking the place that Liz Allan (Laura Harrier) had in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Pearl Pangan (Cathy Ang) was once Peter's babysitter (though he hates to admit it) and gives the writers of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man the chance to do something fans have never seen before.

Many may not know that Pearl is also a hero in Marvel Comics. While she most likely will not take up the powers of her comic book counterpart, Pearl's water-based powers could be a cool counterpart to Spidey's more physical abilities. Could her hero persona be adapted to the new animated series? Maybe, but most likely not. Still, Pearl is another great chance for Marvel to give fans something they're not used to. They've seen Gwen Stacy and MJ before. Pearl can provide a whole new relationship dynamic if done right.

6 Carla Connors

Played by Zehra Fazal

Image via Disney+

Thanks to the hit Spidey film The Amazing Spider-Man, pretty much everyone knows who the iconic Doctor Connors is. The classic scientist-turned-villain has been a staple in pretty much any Spider-Man continuity so far. The doctor has yet to appear in the MCU, so Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man took the chance to do it before them. However, their adaption of the character is a bit different from the Connors most people think of.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man introduces Carla Connors (Zehra Fazal), a female take on the character that is already a great support figure for Peter in this new world. It can already be reasonably predicted that she'll become a fan favorite, as she totally came through for Peter when the grumpy scientist leading his group tried to smack-talk him.