The Big Picture The Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man animated series explores Peter Parker's early years in the MCU.

The series will feature iconic Spider-Man characters and is expected to include cameos from Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.

Showrunner Jeff Trammel introduces new characters like Nico Minoru, Lonnie Lincoln, and Harry Osborn to the MCU.

An upcoming Marvel animated series featuring one of the most popular characters just got an intriguing new update. While speaking on the Official Marvel Podcast, Marvel Studios Head of TV and Streaming Brad Winderbaum talked about the upcoming MCU TV slate, including but not limited to the animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The series tells the story of Peter Parker's early years in the MCU as he learns to become the web-slinger, long before he meets Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and lands under his wing in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming. When asked what fans can expect from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Winderbaum said, "It has twists and turns that are amazing, but the real power is the ensemble, the neighborhood."

Spider-Man didn't become one of the most if not the most beloved comic book figures ever on his own. The webhead boasts one of the best rogues galleries of any superhero in history, with compelling villains such as Green Goblin, Kingpin, Doc Ock, and many more facing off against him time and time again. Spider-Man has also been known to team up with other legendary characters like Deadpool and Captain America and will continue this trend in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which is expected to feature cameos from Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin. However, they aren't the only two Marvel characters that have yet to appear in the MCU who played a role in Peter's formative years as Spider-Man.

‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Will Feature Iconic Spider-Man Characters

Close

It's no secret that Tom Holland's path to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU has been different from his counterparts, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Both of the latter Spider-Men interact with famous characters such as Norman and Harry Osborne, but Holland's iteration of the webhead has always been a bit less traditional. However, Winderbaum teased that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will see the web-slinger interact with Marvel characters we haven't yet seen in the MCU:

"Jeff Trammel [the showrunner] is amped up in such a major way playing with characters like not just Peter Parker, but Nico Minoru, Lonnie Lincoln, Harry Osborn, and others that flesh out this teenage ensemble."

The appearance of Harry Osborn is exciting enough, but to think about Lonnie Lincoln's Tombstone or Nico Minoru showing up to fight/help Spider-Man in The Big Apple is undeniably exciting. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man seems to be both connected and disconnected from the MCU, which leaves a certain amount of creative freedom to introduce these characters without breaking continuity or raising future questions. Learning more about MCU Spider-Man's past is also an exciting prospect, especially considering Phases 3 and beyond, since his introduction, have leaned more on the present and future to tell his story.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will stream on Disney+ but does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Spider-Man: Far From Home on Disney+.

WATCH ON DISNEY+