After only a few weeks, the first season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has come and gone, and one thing the show did exceedingly well was populate New York City full of heroes for Spider-Man to interact with in the future. One of those heroes is Daredevil, who is brought to life by his live-action counterpart, actor Charlie Cox. Similar to his appearance in Echo, Daredevil shows up briefly to thwart our protagonist’s plan in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, but he still gets the chance to show off his quick wit and fighting skills against one of the stronger Marvel heroes. During a panel at SCAD TV Fest moderated by Collider’s Steve Weintraub, YFNSM showrunner Jeff Trammell revealed when he knew he would get to work with Cox on the show, if it changed any of his plans, and Vincent D'Onofrio's rumored involvement:

TRAMMELL: I can comment on one of those, because one of those is true. The other is a rumor that got started that is not true. Charlie Cox is in the show as Daredevil. It's incredible, and I'm excited for you guys to see him. He's been awesome to work with. I did not know that we would get the opportunity to have him in the show. Very early on, I was like, “Can we use Daredevil?” And they were like, “Yes.” I was like, “Can I use Charlie?” And they were like, “Yes.” I was like, “Are you sure?” Because this was before even the show had been announced. So, yeah, he's been awesome to work with. I haven't had the pleasure of working with Vincent D'Onofrio…yet. Hopefully. So, we'll see. WEINTRAUB: When you have access to Charlie as Daredevil, how much does that change your plans where you're originally like, “I think I'll do one episode with Daredevil, and now maybe I want to have him in a big team-up?” TRAMMELL: It did not change my plans for Season 1, is what I will say. [Laughs]

Vincent D’Onofrio’s involvement in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was so heavily discussed in the months and even years leading up to the show’s release that fans assumed that he was going to be in the show, especially with the confirmation of Cox’s involvement. It is refreshing to hear that learning Charlie Cox could reprise his role as Daredevil didn’t cause Trammell and his team to shake up the script, but instead it simply allowed yet another cog to fit into a perfectly operating machine. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has already been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3, and although it has yet to be revealed when Season 2 could potentially be released, the most likely window for the show’s return to Disney+ lies in 2026.

‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Is Full of Classic Marvel Characters