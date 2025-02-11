Episodes 6-8 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are set to premiere on Disney+ tomorrow, and one of which will feature the debut of an iconic Marvel character voiced by his live-action counterpart. ScreenRant has debuted an exclusive clip from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man showing Peter Parker (Hudson Thames) face off against Daredevil (Charlie Cox) on a rooftop. Cox’s return as Daredevil in the animated series had already been confirmed long before the show premiered, but it’s still delightful to see him suit up in red once again, this time fighting Spider-Man. It’s unlikely the two will be foes for very long once they decide to exchange words, and while Spider-Man is one of the more powerful heroes in the Marvel universe, Daredevil has a thing or two to teach him about fighting.

While perhaps flying under the radar a bit over the last few months — at least until some controversy surrounding the lead actor mere days before the show’s release — Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has been a pleasant surprise and is angling up to stand with X-Men ‘97 as the best Marvel Animation has to offer. The series currently sits at a nearly flawless rating of 97% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with audiences approving of the show at a 65% rate. In addition to Thames and Cox, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man also stars two-time Oscar-nominee Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn, who serves as the mentor for Peter in place of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) However, Domingo recently teased that, despite the current pleasantries between the two, we will see his descent to the Green Goblin as the show progresses.

Will Spider-Man and Daredevil Ever Meet Again in Live-Action?

Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Daredevil have already met in live-action in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but only one of them knew it. Peter had no clue that his “really good lawyer” actually moonlights as a crime-fighting vigilante in Hell’s Kitchen who is one of the Kingpin’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) biggest nemesis. It’s unclear at this time if Spider-Man and Daredevil will ever meet again in live-action, but the seeds have already been planted for the two of them to link up and fight crime together in NYC, potentially even in Daredevil: Born Again. Plus, there’s some hilarious comedy potential if Peter ever sees Daredevil without his mask and realizes it’s his former lawyer.

The first five episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage of the show and watch Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on Disney+.