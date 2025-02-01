Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is a refreshing update to a familiar character in multiple ways. Not only does the series feature a unique animation style modeled directly off the Spider-Man comics, but the latest Marvel series to hit Disney+ thankfully shrugs off the burden of MCU canon in order to deliver yet another new spin on the superhero's well-traveled origins. The show's deviations from the MCU's pre-established narrative are the highlight of the series' two-episode premiere, treating fans to a classic depiction of Doctor Strange (Robin Atkin Downes) and a fresh cast of new faces. At the same time, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man also distinguishes itself by adapting familiar events in a new timeline, with the premiere's most recognizable moment lifted directly from one of the most exciting scenes in Captain America: Civil War.

‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’s Premiere Puts a Twist on Spider-Man’s 'Civil War' Recruitment

It doesn't take long for Marvel's latest webslinger to be set on a far different path than his MCU counterpart. While this Peter Parker (Hudson Thames) is initially set to begin orientation at the same Midtown High School attended by Tom Holland's iteration of the character, Doctor Strange's interdimensional battle with an invading symbiote causes so much damage that Peter is forced to enroll in Rockford T. Bales instead. This switch results in him making new friends like Nico Minoru (Grace Song) and a surprisingly kind Lonnie Lincoln (Eugene Byrd) before saving bystanders like Harry Osborne (Zeno Robinson) in his early days as Spider-Man. Yet, while Your Friendly Neighborhood's Spider-Man doesn't get to build a Lego Death Star with Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds, the series reveals not everything has changed when Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) shows up at Peter's apartment in Queens, just as Tony Stark does during Captain America: Civil War.

While Osborn doesn't immediately jettison Peter off to Germany, the character occupies a similar role in Peter's narrative, offering him an Oscorp internship in lieu of a Stark Industries grant, but what's really impressive is just how completely the series emulates the original scene. Not only do both moments open with alt-J's "Left Hand Free," but Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man proceeds to mimic Peter Parker's MCU debut shot by shot, tracking Peter into his apartment before revealing the show's version of Osborn sitting next to Aunt May (Kari Wahlgren). The series' first episode also pays homage to the Civil War moment in more subtle ways. Peter catching a van escaping into traffic halfway through the episode is a direct recreation of the video Tony shows Peter in the film, and the show's first episode also depicts Peter's penchant for missing his train and his dumpster diving for a retro DVD player, both of which are referenced in the meeting with Tony.