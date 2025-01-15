Marvel Studios has a pretty packed 2025 slate with titles like Eyes for Wakanda, Marvel Zombies and, perhaps the most exciting of them all, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which is set to debut soon. While fans have seen many iterations of the character in both live-action and even in animation, the upcoming animated series will introduce a new iteration of the character within the MCU. Fans were excited to see Norman Osborn entering the universe in the trailer, and the iconic character will be voiced by none other than Colman Domingo.

While most character details are kept tightly under wraps, Brad Winderbaum, Head of Marvel Television and Marvel Animation, revealed some new details during a Marvel Animation sneak peek about Domingo’s casting. “It was Jeff Trammell who had the idea to cast Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn,” he said. As many fans know, Osborn is often Peter Parker’s arch-nemesis in the comics, as Willem Dafoe famously played the character in Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man movies. Per the animation head, the Sing Sing actor will bring his own touch to the character:

“The character is such a rich and complicated mentor for Peter, so we really needed an actor who could deliver many different dimensions. You can see in his work that he’s so multifaceted, so I can’t wait for the world to see his version of Norman.”

What To Expect From ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’

The series, set in a branched timeline, will see Peter Parker in an alternate universe, surrounded by new characters and circumstances. The makers previously revealed, the story essentially asks, 'what if Norman Osborn had been Spider-Man's mentor instead of Iron Man?' But it's sure a story, unlike what we’ve seen in the MCU, Head Writer Trammell teases that the upcoming series will pay an "homage" to the preceding movies and shows, “We build on things we’ve seen before but present them in new ways. We use those expectations to our advantage and turn things away from where you might expect. I’m excited for people to see new twists on classic characters, and I’m also excited to introduce characters that aren’t normally featured in Spider-Man stories.”

The voice cast includes Hudson Thames as Peter Parker, Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln, Grace Song as Nico Minoru, Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn, Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius, and Charlie Cox will reprise Matt Murdock aka Daredevil along with Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin among many more.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres January 29 on Disney+. Until then, you can watch most of Spider-Man's previous adventures ont he platform.

