The Big Picture Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is an animated series exploring Peter Parker's early years as a hero in a new multiverse continuity.

The show features iconic characters like Doctor Strange, Norman Osborne, Aunt May, and a gallery of villains set to challenge Spidey.

Craig of the Creek's Jeff Trammell is behind the series, which is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 2, 2024.

Everyone's favorite web-slinger has made his way to D23 for the new animated prequel-adjacent series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Releasing later this year, it's set to portray a variant of Peter Parker's life before first donning the mask and suit in the MCU and during his uneasy first days as a hero in New York. It's been some time since fans were given their first look at the early Spider-Man comics-inspired animation, but the biennial fan expo remedied that with a massive update on the project, with a new convention-exclusive sneak peek at the project.

As reported by Collider's Aidan Kelley and Taylor Gates, the footage featured Peter Parker (Hudson Thames) at school, where his day is interrupted by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) coming through a portal along with a horned symbiote. We see Peter bitten by a spider in a sequence demonstrating how he got his powers, before the footage catches up with him a few months later, with Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) helping him strategize as his "guy in the chair."

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is being billed as a meeting between Spidey's earliest years on the page as portrayed by Stan Lee and his earliest years in the MCU. When Tom Holland's web-slinger first appeared on-screen in Captain America: Civil War, he had already obtained his powers a year prior, leaving a gap to fill in between. However, this series will still take place in a different continuity within the multiverse, exploring how Peter navigates the life of a teenager after first getting his powers. His abilities and sense of duty will be tested as he is immediately thrust into battle with formidable foes to protect the city.

One major difference between the series and the MCU is who takes young Peter under their wing. Instead of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Spidey gets some much-needed guidance from Norman Osborn, who helps Peter survive high school while he comes into his own as a hero.

Who Is Behind 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man'?

Marvel Studios Head of TV and Streaming Brad Winderbaum also emphasized how important the ensemble around these two will be to the series and Spider-Man's growth, with classic characters from his history that haven't yet appeared in the MCU like Lonnie Lincoln, Nico Minoru, and even Harry Osborn appearing alongside Doctor Strange, Aunt May, and a rogue's gallery of villains ranging from iconic to more obscure. He's also slated to run into Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, setting up a team-up between the web-slinger and the Devil of Hell's Kitchen.

Craig of the Creek writer and story editor Jeff Trammell was tapped to create Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man for Marvel when the series was first announced in 2021 under the guise of Spider-Man: Freshman Year. His resume is full of animated hits, with credits on The Owl House, Amphibia, and the 2023 origin film Craig Before the Creek. Animation, meanwhile, is handled by Polygon Pictures, which has previously worked on episodes of Love, Death & Robots, Transformers Prime, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars among other things. This is just one such Spider-Man-related project in the works at Marvel, alongside a new film starring Holland that has been inching along in development, a Spider-Man Noir series at Prime Video starring a returning Nicolas Cage, and the trilogy capper Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is currently slated to premiere on Disney+ on November 2. Stay tuned here at Collider for more coverage from D23 throughout the rest of the weekend.