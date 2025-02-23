Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-ManYour Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man wrapped up its first season on a very strong note. Not only did Peter Parker (Hudson Thames) get his iconic red and blue suit, but he also defeated the Scorpion (Jonathan Medina) and prevented a symbiote invasion. Spidey wasn't the only hero who showed up during Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, though. Doctor Strange (Robin Atkin Downes) showed up for the premiere and the finale, while Iron Man (Mick Wingert) apprehended Otto Octavious (Hugh Dancy) — though Octavious is slowly drawing up the plans that will lead him to become Doctor Octopus. But the most exciting cameo has to be Daredevil, as the episode "Duel with the Devil" saw Charlie Cox reprising his role as the Man without Fear and briefly throwing down with Spidey. It turns out that there is a character in the show who links the two together: Jeanne Foucalt (Anjali Kunapaneni), better known as Finesse.

Finesse Has a Dark Connection to Norman Osborn in the ‘Avengers Academy’ Comics

First appearing in Avengers Academy #1 by Christos Gage and Mike McKone, Jeanne Foucalt was one of six students trained by founding Avenger Hank Pym to be the next generation of heroes. Yet Pym had actually founded the school as a way to keep tabs on the students, since they had been emotionally and mentally tortured by Norman Osborn — aka the Green Goblin. Finesse is actually the first student to figure out that Avengers Academy isn't what it appears to be, and blackmails Quicksilver into personally teaching her. During their lessons, Finesse tries to track down the mercenary known as the Taskmaster, since she believes he's her father — and the fact that she possesses similar photographic reflexes to his doesn't help matters. She also struggles to make friends, due to her icy demeanor.

Despite her connections with Avengers Academy, Finesse has recently taken to lending her skills to organizations like Advanced Idea Mechanics, following in the Taskmaster's footsteps. Finesse's abilities make her a formidable opponent, as she's able to read body language to the point where she's mastered nearly every martial art there ever was. She is also a living lie detector, able to pick up on people's emotional state by reading their facial expressions.

How Does Finesse Feature in ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’?