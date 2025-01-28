Peter Parker/Spider-Man's origin story is one of the most recognizable stories in the comic book space, right next to the likes of Bruce Wayne/Batman from DC. And while Marvel has attempted their own version of Peter Parker's origins with Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy, they are finally taking a crack at the classic Peter Parker tale with the animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Or, sort of, it's complicated.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows a young Peter Parker in his freshman year of high school, chronicling the fledgling hero in his early days of being Spider-Man, taking a scaled-back approach to its storytelling compared to the typical Spidey adaptation. The series was originally intended to be a small piece of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at large. However, it was later decided that the prequel series would be set in an alternate universe to the main MCU timeline.

Is 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' Streaming?

Image via Marvel Studios

The answer is yes! Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be streaming exclusively on Disney+, the primary home of all MCU content. Like most Disney+ original series, whether it be Disney's Star Wars series or their MCU shows, such as fellow animated series, What If...? (which also features Hudson Thames as the voice of Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will stream its episodes on a weekly basis.

For those who don't have a Disney+ subscription but would like to explore your options, here's a handy pricing guide to refer to for information on all of Disney+'s wide variety of streaming packages.

When Will 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' Be Released?

Image via Marvel Entertainment/Disney+

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will make its Disney+ debut on January 29, 2025, precisely at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET. The series will have a slightly unconventional release schedule, however, with multiple episodes being grouped together for each weekly release. This is a release strategy not often seen, but could prove beneficial to the show as a whole by giving audiences a solid helping of Spidey's adventures each week.

Can You Watch 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' Without a Disney+ Subscription?

Image via Marvel Studios

Sad news for fans of Marvel's iconic webhead: you cannot watch Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man without a Disney+ subscription. Unlike certain Disney+ original series which debut simultaneously on Hulu, such as Goosebumps: The Vanishing, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be streaming solely on Disney's flagship streaming service. This is not unlike most MCU series that the streamer has housed over the years, so it comes as little surprise that this is the route Marvel has taken for distribution of their new animated series.

Watch the Trailer for 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man'

The official trailer for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (which can be viewed above) kicks off with the classic Spider-Man theme before introducing the uniquely stylish animation, harkening back to the retro Spider-Man comics of the 1960s. The trailer does a solid job highlighting the duality of Peter Parker as he struggles to maintain the balance between his personal and superhero lives. There are plenty of familiar faces, from Harry Osborn's father, Norman Osborn (played by Academy Award-nominee, Colman Domingo) to Charlie Cox's Daredevil. It'll be exciting for fans to see how all of these beloved characters will play into Peter Parker's origins.

The official synopsis for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man reads as follows:

"The animated series follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character's early comic book roots."

What's the Episode Schedule for 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man'?

Image via Marvel Animation

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man swings onto Disney+ very soon, so here's a useful episode breakdown you can adhere to in the meantime.

Episode: Title: Release Date: 1 "Amazing Fantasy" Wednesday, January 29, 2025 2 "The Parker Luck" Wednesday, January 29, 2025 3 "Secret Identity Crisis" Wednesday, February 5, 2025 4 "Hitting the Big Time" Wednesday, February 5, 2025 5 "The Unicorn Unleashed" Wednesday, February 5, 2025 6 "Duel with the Devil" Wednesday, February 12, 2025 7 "Scorpion Rising" Wednesday, February 12, 2025 8 "Tangled Web" Wednesday, February 12, 2025 9 "Hero or Menace" Wednesday, February 19, 2025 10 "If This Be My Destiny..." Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Release Date January 29, 2025 Network Disney+ Writers Jeff Trammell Franchise(s) Spider-Man Cast Hudson Thames Peter Parker / Spider-Man (voice)

Colman Domingo Norman Osborn (voice)

Kari Wahlgren May Parker (voice)

Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Character(s) Peter Parker / Spider-Man (voice), Norman Osborn (voice), May Parker (voice), Lonnie Lincoln (voice), Nico Minoru (voice), Harry Osborn (voice), Otto Octavius (voice), Matt Murdock / Daredevil (voice), Bentley Whittman (voice) Producers Kevin Feige , Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Jeff Trammell Creator(s) Jeff Trammell Streaming Service(s) Disney+

