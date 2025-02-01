It may only be January, but Marvel is already due to kick off the year soon with the release of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the upcoming animated series telling an alternate origin story for Peter Parker, one where he was mentored by Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) instead of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). To celebrate the release of the show, Honō Studio has unveiled the first look at a new Peter Parker figure based on his appearance in the show. The new collectible features Peter's original suit design, one that he made from scratch with his bare hands, not something provided to him by a tech genius billionaire. The figure is also the traditional 1/6 scale and comes with his signature backpack, sneakers, and iconic web shooters.

Honō Studio often partners with Hot Toys to promote their new collectibles, and this new Spider-Man figure is no exception. Hot Toys has also been on quite the roll lately to kick off 2025, tapping into iconic franchises like Alien, where Cailee Spaeny's Rain Carradine recently got her own figure based on her appearance in Alien: Romulus, the 2024 horror film that grossed $350 million at the worldwide box office. Hot Toys also ventured to another corner of Marvel to give Chris Evans' Human Torch a new collectible centered around his look in Deadpool & Wolverine, the 2024 superhero tentpole that returned other iconic heroes like Wesley Snipes as Blade and Jennifer Garner as Elektra. Hot Toys also flew out to the world of Star Wars Legends to give a new figure to Darth Malgus, the Sith lord who is famous for his attack on the Jedi temple.

‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Has an Unconventional Release Schedule

While most MCU shows have premiered an episode or two and then stuck to a strict weekly release schedule, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will follow a bit of a different model. The first two episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will drop on January 29, with the next three following suit one week later on February 5. Marvel will then release three more episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on February 12, before airing the final two episodes on February 19, just a few days after the release of Captain America: Brave New World.

The new Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man figure from Honō Studio is now available for pre-order and can be purchased here. Check out the first images of the collectible above and watch Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on Disney+.