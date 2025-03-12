Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man star Hudson Thames has finally spoken out about the controversy his comments caused the series in the days leading up to its release. During an interview with Collider's Mike Thomas before the premiere of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Peter Parker voice actor Hudson Thames shared his version of praise for the series, which was that he was pleasantly surprised that it wasn't “annoying and woke". These fully contextualized comments came around the same time that some of Thames’ co-stars—namely two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo—were facing racist backlash for their casting as characters such as Norman Osborn. Now, nearly a month after Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man concluded its first season with an explosive season finale, Thames has provided some clarification on his comments in an interview with TikTok influencer Straw Hat Goofy:

"Something that I said was cherry-picked and used essentially with no context just to stir up some drama. We were talking about that period of time before the show came out, and I was noticing a lot of comments online that were people being nervous or expressing concern that the show was using the topic of diversity and equality in an inauthentic and disingenuous way. It made me defensive, and I wanted to defend our show a little bit. It was such a poor choice of words. My point was that our show doesn't have to do that. Jeff [Trammell] did such a brilliant job of writing what he knew. Equality and diversity was always baked into the story that he wrote, and nothing felt forced. So I was really just trying to compliment the grace in which that all plays out, and ironically, that's what attracted me to the show so much in the first place."

Diversity and equality not only allow more creators’ voices to be heard on the big and small screen, but they also create a final product that is ultimately more complete thanks to a wider scope of input. These two elements only serve to benefit stories, and the idea that there is a world where they could be used “disingenuously” is harmful to the fact that they should be more prominent going forward. Still, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man didn’t suffer due to Thames’ comments on the series; the show earned a nearly perfect 97% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and while the audience rating of 62% reflects a lower approval rating, many of those scores came from people who made up their minds about the show just from seeing characters like Norman and Harry Osborn are Black, despite their characters being white having no bearing on their stories or history's in Marvel Comics.

