Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.'Spider-Man has one of the most iconic costumes in superhero history; no matter what, people will recognize the wall-crawler by his web-covered red and blue suit. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is putting a unique spin on this, since at this point in his crime-fighting career, Peter Parker (Hudson Thames) has to make do with a simple jersey, a mask, and a bulky tank for his web-fluid. That changes when he meets Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo), who vows to help in any way he can after Peter saves his son Harry (Zeno Robinson). Osborn winds up giving Peter a multitude of costumes in the Season 1 episode "Hitting the Big Time," and most of them pay homage to an underrated storyline in Spider-Man's comic canon: Identity Crisis.

‘Identity Crisis’ Saw Spider-Man Framed for Murder

Running through Sensational Spider-Man (1996) #27-28, Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #434-435, Spider-Man (1990) #91-92 and Spectacular Spider-Man (1976) #257-258, Identity Crisis saw Spider-Man framed for murder by none other than Norman Osborn (who at this point had returned to his villainous alter ego of the Green Goblin). With his reputation in the gutters and Osborn placing a $5 million bounty on his head, Peter Parker decided to give up being Spider-Man until he could clear his alter ego's name. To that end, Peter created four different identities that would let him investigate while also throwing his enemies off his trail. Those costumes included the Hornet, which was decked out with a jetpack and high-tech weaponry; Ricochet, a skilled gymnast who had his own special throwing disks; Dusk, a mysterious figure who uses the power of the Negative Zone to blend into the shadows; and Prodigy, an armored paragon of virtue.

In crafting these identities, Peter Parker showcased that his greatest superpower isn't sticking to walls or his spider-sense, but his creativity. Not only did he create four different personas to hide his true identity as Spider-Man, but he also gave them different roles. While the Prodigy and the Hornet acted like traditional superheroes, Dusk and Ricochet were mercenaries for hire, letting Peter navigate the criminal underworld. He was eventually able to clear his name and seemingly retired the costumes, but the world hadn't seen the last of these characters.

The Superhero Team Known As the Slingers Picked Up Spider-Man's Old Costumes