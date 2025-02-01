Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man stands out from other Spider-Man shows with its supporting cast, which either puts a new spin on longtime staples of the Spider-Man mythos or introduces characters from the wider Marvel Universe. The biggest shakeup involved Peter Parker (Hudson Thames) working under Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo); given that Osborn eventually becomes Peter's biggest archnemesis, the Green Goblin, it looks as though Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is eventually building up to one of Marvel Comics' biggest rivalries. But the premiere episode, "Amazing Fantasy," slipped a Spider-Man foe right under fans' noses.

"Amazing Fantasy" features Peter adjusting to his new life as a web-slinging super hero and a new school - since his original alma mater, Midtown High, was wrecked in a fight between Doctor Strange (Robin Atkin Downes) and what appears to be a symbiote (aka the same species that Spider-Man's future foe Venom belongs to.) During school, Peter is paired on a science project with all-star athlete Lonnie Lincoln (Eugene Byrd). Here's where that 'potential enemy' part rears its head: Lonnie is best known as the crime boss Tombstone in Marvel Comics canon.

Tombstone Is One of the Most Ruthless Criminals Spider-Man Ever Fought

Image via Marvel Comics

Lonnie Lincoln first appeared in Web of Spider-Man #36 by Gerry Conway and Alex Sauvik, where he was quickly established as a striking figure due to his chalk-white skin, razor sharp teeth, and towering stature. Ironically, it wasn't Spidey that Tombstone served as a menace to, but rather one of his bosses: Daily Bugle editor Joe "Robbie" Robertson. Lincoln and Robertson had bad blood that went back 20 years, especially since Lincoln intimidated Robertson into keeping quiet about a source he wound up murdering. Eventually, the two would come to blows after a brief stint in prison, where Robertson stabbed Lincoln in the back with a pitchfork.

Lincoln would wind up gaining superhuman abilities after another failed attempt to kill Robertson in Web of Spider-Man #68; he was shot by Robertson and fell into an airtight gas chamber, which exposed him to a mysterious vapor that granted him rock hard skin and superhuman strength. Tombstone has continued to be a thorn in Spider-Man's side, even recently consolidating the criminal power in New York under his thumb. He's also seen his rivalry with Robbie Robertson take a new turn, as Robertson's son Randy fell in love with his daughter Janice; Janice herself followed in her father's footsteps and became the armored criminal known as the Beetle.

Tombstone’s Shown Up in Other Spider-Man Media