While Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man may have started as a series much closer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe—back when it was titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year, anyway—it has since become much more of an alternative timeline and made many changes to the original MCU lore. Now, it has become its own thing with only a few light connections to the cinematic universe. Indeed, a lot has been changed from the original timeline's lore.

Whether it be the central origin story or his supporting cast, many new things that differ greatly from the Tom Holland adaption can be enjoyed about this Spider-Man variant. In just two episodes, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has successfully set itself apart and feels like a cold breath of fresh air for fans everywhere. This list will discuss the biggest changes from the main MCU continuity, most of which allow the series to feel unique.

10 Oscorp Industries

Suddenly, Oscorp exists!

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Willem Dafoe's Norman Osborn confirms that Oscorp does not exist in the MCU. Thus, the very presence of Oscorp Industries in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man makes it far more different from Tom Holland's universe. Having this company present in this iteration opens the doors to thousands of possibilities in both worldwide technology and storytelling.

Oscorp's presence means the story before the show is vastly different. Indeed, a photo hanging on a wall in Oscorp in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1, Episode 2, "The Parker Luck," shows Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) meeting with Captain America. With Norman Osborn being a key figure in the universe, it teases that the history of this world may not be as similar to the MCU as everyone's led to believe.

9 Spidey's More Inexperienced

Look at him swing!

In both Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming, Tom Holland's Spider-Man is definitely portrayed as an inexperienced kid. However, in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, he is depicted as a lot more inexperienced than Holland's version. This Spidey still struggles to swing and hit his webs accurately during a car chase.

The MCU iteration needed to grow up quite quickly to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Captain America (Chris Evans), so his learning curve moved considerably fast. On the contrary, this Pete is still in his training era, meaning there is a lot more room to have a deeper growth arc throughout the series, allowing him to develop slower and have his eventual skill feel far more earned.

8 He's No Outcast

People are much "friendlier" with him!

Often, Peter Parker is depicted as a social outcast with little to no friends, a loner at best and a loser at worst. In Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, while he may not be one of the "popular kids," no one at his new school, Rockford T. Bales High School, is picking on him or calling him a loser. In fact, he's even friends with the school's all-star quarterback.

Young Parker has a good core group of friends, and while it may not be small, it's not like he's disliked or shunned by the rest of his peers. He's no fish out of water in this new environment, which actually allows his friend circle to have a lot more variety than it typically does. In the MCU, Peter's friends are fellow outcasts; in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Peter is allowed to be more sociable than ever before.

7 Zero Connection to the Avengers

No more Mr. Stark to call bestie!

Being involved directly in the events of Captain America: Civil War meant that the live-action Spider-Man had direct ties to the Avengers moving forwards, especially Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). For all three of the MCU Spider-Man movies, he's had a key player connected to the Avengers to lean on, but in this new animated show, he's got no big-time backup (for now).

Being able to call Mr. Stark, Nick Fury, or Doctor Strange is a luxury that this Spidey does not currently have. While he is getting the backing of Norman Osborn, he's no Avenger. This isolation keeps Pete from being a big-time superhero, and he gets to focus specifically on street-level stories and crime. Having a solo Spider-Man will excite many fans, as the Avengers-driven direction for the MCU's Spider-Man isn't universally loved.

6 The Spider Bite

That was no ordinary radioactive spider...

Never before has a Spider-Man version gotten his powers in a way that the Web-Slinger in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man does. While audiences have yet to learn exactly what happened to Tom Holland's Peter when he was bitten by the spider, there's absolutely zero chance that it happened in this manner (which is the point of the series).

As he is approaching Midtown High School (where Holland goes in his franchise) for orientation, a portal opens in the sky, and Doctor Strange (Robin Atkin Downes) comes barreling through, fighting a symbiote monster. With them comes a spider of "strange" origin that gets left behind and bites the high schooler. This change allows the show's world to feel grander and introduces a more mystical element to Peter's origin story.

5 Rockford T. Bales High School

They did WHAT to Midtown?!

In most iterations, Peter always attends Midtown High. During the event that gets him bitten by the multiversal spider—the battle between the symbiote monster and the sorcerer Avenger—Midtown High is destroyed. This change sets the hero on a new path to attend Rockford T. Bales High School, where a lot of other former Midtown students end up, too.

This huge shift in location is a major part of what changes Peter's supporting cast. It gives the writers more opportunities to introduce characters that don't exist in Midtown. This new location also puts Peter on Norman Osborn's radar, which leads to their eventual mentor/mentee relationship that's become a core of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's lore.

4 Uncle Ben's Prominence

Uncle... who?

A huge complaint that many Spider-Man fans had with Tom Holland's variant of the character was that he never mentioned Uncle Ben... once. The only time in which the centric and vital Spider-Man character was even spoken of in the trilogy was when the other wall-crawling variants mentioned him when discussing their origins in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He's alluded to a few times but has never been crucial to Holland's hero.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, however, brings up Ben in the first five minutes of its first episode. It makes sense that when deciding what changes to make to the MCU's Spidey for the series, they'd take people's biggest complaints and fix them. Fans can also get excited and expect to hear more about his influence on Peter, thanks to a quote by creator Jeff Trammell in his recent Reddit AMA, "I wanna make sure that his presence isn't just from one big lesson but numerous lessons he's imparted in Peter from the beginning."

3 The Supporting Cast

