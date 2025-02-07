Who doesn't love a niche character? Kite-Man, Dr. Phosphorus, Madame Web. When our favorite comic book films and TV series do their homework and reference an out-of-left-field character, it's fun. Speaking of left field, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man just tackled one such character. Maybe. Lonnie Lincoln's (Eugene Byrd) unassuming coach, Grayfield (Roger Craig Smith), may eventually turn out to be none other than Marvel Comics' character NFL SuperPro. Who? That's right. But it's complicated.

Who Is NFL SuperPro in Marvel Comics?

Born out of a licensing deal between Marvel and the NFL, SuperPro debuted in the pages of NFL SuperPro, a 12-part series released in 1991. The series introduces Phil Grayfield, a promising talent on his way to football stardom, when a knee injury, incurred while saving a falling child, ends his dream. He turns to sports reporting, and his first assignment is an interview in the home of a scientist with a fanatical devotion to football, who has designed a new, nearly indestructible, $5 million football uniform.

The interview is interrupted by thieves, who restrain the pair and set fire to the home before making off with a vanload of NFL merchandise. But, conveniently, not the indestructible uniform. Grayfield is left tied up among rare football memorabilia, film reels, and experimental chemicals, and when the fire starts torching them up, a chemical reaction occurs that gives Grayfield near-invincibility, superhuman strength, speed, and endurance. Grayfield dons the superfan scientist's football uniform, brings the thieves to justice, and dedicates his life to fighting crime as "SuperPro."

NFL SuperPro Has a Memorable Rogues Gallery