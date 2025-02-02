The latest offering from Disney+ and Marvel Animation, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, is a new take on the fan-favorite web-slinger — completely separate from the Tom Holland version seen in live-action. While this version of Peter Parker (Hudson Thames) is still in high school-like iterations we've seen before, his origin is a bit different from what audiences are accustomed to. Instead of Midtown High, Peter transfers to Rockford Bales High School, because during orientation, a portal-hopping fight with Doctor Strange (Robin Atkin Downes), and a Venom variant wreaks havoc on the school, that also leaves behind a tiny spider that bites Peter, giving him those powers audiences know and love. During this battle, Peter stands up for a fellow student who, instead of the familiar guy-in-the-chair, Ned Leeds, Nico Minoru (Grace Song), becomes Peter’s best friend in this series.

Who is Nico Minoru in Marvel Comics?