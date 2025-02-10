One of the biggest Marvel villains in history will be making his way to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man at some point in the near future. During a recent interview with Josh Horowitz, Colman Domingo spoke about what lies ahead for his version of Norman Osborn. The businessman might look innocent at this point of the animated series, but fans of the character know how dangerous he can be when his experiments go wrong. Here's what Colman Domingo had to say regarding the role Norman Osborn will play in future seasons of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man:

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man introduced Colman Domingo's version of Norman Osborn as the powerful figure who becomes Peter Parker's (Hudson Thames) mentor in this reality. By comparison, Tom Holland's live-action iteration of the hero gets to meet Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) during the events of Captain America: Civil War. The mentor the animated version of Spider-Man has received for his journey will define his future. Hopefully, Peter Parker will be ready to take down the enemy who has caused him so much pain in every other adaptation of his story.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man takes place in alternate version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. Tom Holland's journey as Peter Parker began when Iron Man decided to fight against Captain America (Chris Evans). But this Peter Parker is trying to get through high school alongside his best friends, Nico Minoru (Grace Song) and Lonnie Lincoln (Eugene Byrd). In a world filled with powerful heroes, Spider-Man is just trying to take life one day at a time. With at least two more seasons of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man set to be released, Peter Parker has plenty of challenges ahead of him.

Future Seasons of 'Spider-Man'