“With great power comes great responsibility” is probably a quote that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man creator, Jeff Trammell, thought about rather frequently when putting together the upcoming animated series. Delivering a fandom what they’re looking for is no small task, and, with so many characters to get right, that feeling of responsibility goes further than just the titular web-slinger. The vibrant production will also dig into the stories of several other characters both recognizable and not as well known, including Otto Octavius (Hugh Dancy), Matt Murdock aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox), and Lonnie Lincoln (Eugene Byrd), with Trammell and the rest of the creative team ensuring that they each personality gets their time to shine.

Out of the stack of familiar characters, there’s one notable name that the show’s creator warns audiences to not come in with preconceived notions about. That would be Oscorp CEO, Norman Osborne, who will be voiced by Emmy Award-winner, Colman Domingo. Norman has long been known to fans of Spider-Man — whether it be through comics, film, games, or television — as Green Goblin, one of the hero’s biggest nemesis. But, Trammell wants viewers to question everything they know about the businessman and prepare to see him in a different light in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

During a conversation with Collider’s Mike Thomas, Trammell shared his hopes of catching fans off guard with this different take on Norman. Teasing a multi-layered personality, Trammell said:

“Yeah, so when you hear Norman Osborne is Peter Parker’s mentor, your mind immediately goes, this ain’t good. So, I think, you know, in crafting our Norman, I very much want to try to fight that, you know, I think that we’re all coming with a preconceived notion of we know who Norman is, because again, there’s 60 years of character that says this is who Norman is, and just from the second you meet him, our Norman is different. Our Norman has different nuances. He’s got a different take, you know, he’s still got that kind of like the commanding presence and the power of a Norman Osborn, but, you know, in a different way.”

Colman Domingo’s Norman Osborn Will Keep Audience Guessing