Marvel's newest animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, has officially made its debut on Disney+, and as with any Marvel Animation project, there have been questions raised about whether the show is canon to the MCU. It has been confirmed that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man takes place in a different universe than the MCU, one where Peter Parker was instead mentored by Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) instead of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). During a recent interview with Collider's Mike Thomas, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man showrunner Jeff Trammell revealed at what point in the creative process the crew decided to abandon hope of being canon to the main MCU timeline, and what led them to this decision that completely altered the course of the show:

"You know, it's always kind of been a standalone story, weirdly enough. I think we were canon for maybe like the first two months of kind of figuring out the story, and then quickly early on, we're like, OK, well, that's not really gonna allow us to tell the best story we can tell, so we kind of quickly shook that off. But yeah, like, pretty much from the inside of the show, we've always kind of been our own thing. So, there's never been like a, oh well, we saved this scene from when it was that. No, it's always been this. Everything from the first script is everything you see in the first episode."

It does make more sense to have this version of Peter Parker be a bit different from the one we know and love in the MCU. Part of why the audience meets Peter Parker after he's already Spider-Man is because the MCU didn't want to give Tom Holland's Spider-Man yet another origin story after the audience had already seen it twice with Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man and then again with Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man. If this had just been an MCU Spider-Man origin story, that would have gone back on everything that was said around the time Spider-Man was introduced into the MCU in Captain America: Civil War, and it would have been a bit redundant. Now fans are set to go on a journey with a slightly different version of Peter, but still one that we'll likely fall in love with all the same.

Marvel Animation Could Be the Key to the Multiverse Saga

Marvel animated series to this point have been largely disconnected from the main MCU timeline, except I Am Groot. One of the biggest complaints about the MCU in Phases 4 and 5 has been the lack of connectivity, and also the lack of multiversal stories that tie back to the characters we know and love in the MCU. If Marvel wants to further expand upon the stakes, it has an excellent opportunity to take characters from shows like What If...?, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and X-Men '97, and introduce them into the MCU in a movie like Secret Wars to incentivize investment from the audience.

The first two episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are available to stream now. Stay tuned to Collider for more Marvel updates and coverage and watch Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on Disney+.

