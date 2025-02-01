Editor's Note: The following contains minor spoilers for 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's premiere.There are a few things to expect whenever a Spider-Man story hits film or television. Spidey will struggle to balance his normal life — or what passes for "normal" — alongside his ever-present mantra "with great power comes great responsibility." This balance will be threatened by one of the many, many villains he's fought in the past. But along the way, he'll wind up romancing a girl who comes to love both halves of his life. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is no different, as Peter Parker (Hudson Thames) has his eyes on someone special. But instead of Mary Jane Watson, Gwen Stacy, or the Black Cat, this time the web-head is crushing on Pearl Pangan (Cathy Ang). Pearl is a relatively new addition to Marvel Comics, but she happens to be a superheroine in her own right.

Pearl Pangan Became Wave Due to an Experiment Gone Wrong

Image via Marvel Comics

Like most Marvel heroes, Pearl Pangan never intended to save the world from multiple threats. In fact, she had a promising athletic career ahead of her due to her swimming skills in high school; she even planned to join the Olympics. However, a series of events led Pearl to sign up with AlonTech, who seemingly wanted to utilize her swimming expertise for groundbreaking experiments. In reality, AlonTech was seeking to use her as part of a nefarious experiment — until the Philippines-based heroes known as Triumph Division stormed the lab. During the conflict, Pearl was drenched in water containing mystical energies which allowed her to control water itself and breathe underwater. She joined Triumph Division and took the name "Wave," utilizing a pair of twin blades and cutting-edge armor as part of her superhero costume. Eventually, she'd join another superhero team with more than a few familiar faces.

As Wave, Pearl Pangan Joined the Agents of Atlas