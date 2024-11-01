Web-slinger fans will have to wait until next year to see the much-anticipated animated Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man series from Jeff Trammell, but before that, this new iteration of Peter Parker will grace the page in a prequel comic. Announced back in September, the comic is set to take readers through his very first steps, drawing inspiration from his earliest appearances orchestrated by creator Stan Lee, as Peter discovers his powers, comes up with a name and costume, and sets out to change New York. Marvel Comics has now offered a look at three pages from the first issue that tease the growing pains that come with being a superhero. Fans will be able to experience a familiar story with a new twist when the prequel hits shelves in December.

The three pages emphasize that this Peter is still very early in his crime-fighting career and being Spider-Man doesn't quite come naturally to him yet. In the first panels, he's shown battered and about to be thrown off a skyscraper after being thoroughly beaten by a burly man in black. It's a far cry from the Spidey seen on the big screen, who takes on powerful foes like Doc Ock, the Green Goblin, and Sandman. Another page teases what could be the moment Peter learns about his powers as his Spider-Sense kicks in to save him and a cat from falling crates at the supermarket. Finally, the last page shared shows him relishing his newfound abilities. Even without a suit, he goes out at night to leap from building to building, landing perfectly despite a less-than-graceful approach.

Set to run for five issues, the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man prequel will also introduce much of the supporting cast of characters that will appear in the show, like Norman Osborn, as well as some of Spidey's greatest foes from over the years. It's also set to have a few surprising twists, one of which has already been revealed with the inclusion of Runaways character Nico Minoru. Christos Gage, a fan-favorite Marvel writer who also worked on the story for Insomniac's beloved Marvel's Spider-Man games, was tapped to pen the comic with Eric Gapstur providing the art.

What Do We Know About 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man'?

Close

The comic will serve as a perfect introduction to the show, which has been described as a cross between Spider-Man's early days in the MCU and his comic origins. As a fledgling superhero, he's trying to navigate life in high school while still getting to grips with his powers. Unlike his Tom Holland counterpart who had Tony Stark to mentor him, this Peter lives in an alternate universe where Norman Osborn takes him under his wing. Voiced by Rustin Oscar nominee Colman Domingo, Norman acts as the man in the chair helping Hudson Thames' Peter strategize to take down the bad guys he faces, though he also has a slightly darker side that gives the web-slinger a reason to be a bit wary. Attendees at D23 got an early look at the series, teasing an animated adventure featuring a few returning MCU faces like Doctor Strange and new characters to the big screen like Lonnie Lincoln and Amadeus Cho.

The first issue of Marvel's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man prequel comic is available to pre-order now ahead of its release on December 11. Check out the preview pages in the gallery above and stay tuned here at Collider for more on when in 2025 the animated series will make its debut.