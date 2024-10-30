Pulling the ol’ bait and switch, after fully removing Blade from their lineup of upcoming content just last week, today Disney+ and Marvel Studios are making moves to distract fans from their pain by offering them a sizzle reel of what’s to come. Rather than thinking big, the studios are thinking small today—small screen, that is, as a slew of short clips preview the arrival of shows that includes the animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

We are beyond stoked for this very up-close-and-personal moment with an animated version of Spidey that takes things back to the character’s early days. The vision of series creator, Jeff Trammell (Craig of the Creek), is popping off the screen in this debut look that sees Peter Parker out of his iconic suit and just getting used to his powers. Still, he’s able to take out the bad guy before the short but sweet teaser cuts out.

As his inability to quite control his powers and his lackluster uniform would suggest, the version of Peter Parker that audiences will meet in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is a much different one than we’ve seen Tom Holland appear as since 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. Hopping to a different level of the multiverse, the animated series will pick up with Peter shortly after he gains his powers with his mentor not being Tony Stark aka Iron Man but through Norman Osborn. The new Disney+ series promises to be just as much the story of a young hero coming into his own as it will be a coming-of-age story for a teenage boy living in Queens.

Who Is Voicing the Characters of ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’?

Bringing this new version of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man to high-flying life is Hudson Thames (The A-List), who previously voiced the character on Marvel Studios Animation’s series, What If…? Joining Thames is a call sheet that includes Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) as Norman Osborn, Eugene Byrd (8 Mile) as Lonnie Lincoln, Hugh Dancy (Ella Enchanted) as Otto Octavius, Kari Wahlgren (Rick and Morty) as May Parker, Charlie Cox (Daredevil) as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil, Grace Song as Nico Minoru, Zeno Robinson (The Owl House) as Harry Osborn, and Paul F. Tompkins (BoJack Horseman) as Bentley Whittman. We also know that characters like Dr. Strange, Venom, and Rhino will also pop in for an episode or two.

You can check out the fresh footage of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man above along with peeks at a handful of other titles including Ironheart and Daredevil: Born Again. Stay tuned to Collider for more information on when in 2025 you can expect the web-slinger’s latest dip into animation.