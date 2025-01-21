We are days away from meeting a new Peter Parker in Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The series has created quite a buzz with teases of a new mentor for Peter as well as a huge rogue gallery. As fans are gearing up to delve into another adventure, the studio has unveiled a curious release calendar for the animated series.

Usually, most studios aim to release one episode per week, but ComicBook reports that following the two-episode premiere on January 29, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will release subsequent episodes in batches of two or three. Episodes 3-5 will come out on February 5, episodes 6-8 on February 12, followed by episodes 9 and 10 airing on February 19, respectively. This seems like an efficient strategy to keep the fans glued to their seats and coming back for more. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen how the storytelling is elevated by this kind of batched release.

What To Expect From ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’?

The animated series will tell Peter’s story in a different timeline, so his story remains the same until Captain America: Civil War, but things take a turn. In this offshoot, Norman Osborn (voiced by Colman Domingo) will turn out to be Peter’s mentor, which changes everything we know about Spider-Man in the MCU. The series typically asks, what if Norman Osborn had been Spider-Man's mentor instead of Iron Man? As for character designs and animation, head writer Jeff Trammel previously revealed that the series will pay homage to the preceding movies and shows and will bring in many fan-favorite characters. Head of Marvel Television and Marvel Animation, Brad Winderbaum further added:

“There’s a reason why we changed the title to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. It’s about the neighborhood. It’s an ensemble show. Every character is well-defined and has amazing arcs, from Peter and Nico to Lonnie and Pearl.”

The voice cast includes Hudson Thames as Peter Parker, Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln, Grace Song as Nico Minoru, Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn, and Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius among many others. Furthermore, Charlie Cox will reprise Matt Murdock aka Daredevil along with Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin ensuring a Daredevil and Spider-Man team-up fans have been waiting for.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres January 29 on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more such updates and you can check out the trailer above.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Amidst trying to navigate the complex life of a teenager, a young superhero is thrust into a battle against a new formidable enemy who seeks to disrupt the peace of the city. With his quick wits and spider-like abilities, he strives to thwart the villain's plans while grappling with personal dilemmas that test his resolve and sense of duty. Release Date January 29, 2025 Cast Hudson Thames , Colman Domingo , Kari Wahlgren , Eugene Byrd , Grace Song , Zeno Robinson , Hugh Dancy Charlie Cox , Paul F. Tompkins

Get Disney+