We're only a few days away from the release of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the upcoming multiversal Spider-Man animated series set to release on Disney+. The show will serve as somewhat of a prequel, telling the story of Peter Parker in his early days, but there's a catch. In this universe, Peter wasn't mentored by Tony Stark and ushered into The Avengers, but instead fell under the wing of Norman Osborn, who will be voiced by Colman Domingo. During a recent interview with The Movie Podcast to promote the upcoming series, Marvel Studios Head of Television and Streaming Brad Winderbaum revealed that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has already been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3. He also said that scripts for Season 2 are done, the animation is half-done, and he'll be hearing pitches for Season 3 soon.

After a slow year in 2024 that saw Marvel release only one feature film and three shows, production is going into the stratosphere in 2025 as the studio has announced dates for three movies and six shows. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will kick of the MCU's 2025 on Disney+ this Wednesday with a bit of a unique release schedule. The first two episodes of the show will premiere on January 29, and the next three will drop the week after, on February 5. The next three episodes will then premiere on February 12, with the final two airing on February 19. The show consists of 10 episodes and will take place over three weeks, a release model that we haven't seen but could be something Marvel looks to utilize in the future if it goes well.

What Marvel Projects Are Coming Next After ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’?

Following Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in February is Captain America: Brave New World, the MCU film hitting theaters on Valentine's Day that will see Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson make his big screen debut as Captain America. A few short weeks after Brave New World, Marvel will return to the small screen with Daredevil: Born Again, the highly-anticipated MCU series coming on March 4 that features the return of Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal. Other Marvel movies releasing in 2025 are Thunderbolts* on May 2, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres this Wednesday, January 29. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the project and watch Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on Disney+.

WATCH ON DISNEY+