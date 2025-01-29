When Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was first revealed, it was initially pitched as a prequel to the Jon Watts trilogy starring Tom Holland. The series was set to fill us in on the details Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming didn't cover, following the young hero becoming a local legend. However, things quickly changed, and the series turned into more of a standalone story, leading to an almost What If...?-inspired reimagining of the MCU mythos on the heels of a massive year for Marvel animation. The aforementioned What If...? wrapped up its final season, while X-Men '97 took the world by storm. The newest branch of Marvel Studios has slowly been charting its own path, so it comes as no surprise that their next series is all about the company's biggest hero.

Does Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man do the character justice? After all, the web-slinger is no stranger to animation; not only is there the Academy Award-winning Spider-Verse film series, but there's also the iconic '90s animated series, a cult classic in Spectacular Spider-Man, and shows from the '70s and '80s that helped redefine what the character is today. While Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man might not live up to those unreasonably high expectations, it's still pretty darn good.

What Is 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' About?