The first two episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+, and reviews for the show have been piling in for more than a day now. At the time of writing, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has earned a nearly perfect score of 96% from critics and a solid 70% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. This is one of the highest critics' ratings for any Marvel project ever, not quite reaching the same heights as another animated darling, X-Men '97, but still much higher than even some of the most beloved Avengers movies. The show tells an alternate origin story for Peter Parker, one set in a universe where he was mentored by Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) instead of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).

This comes off the heels of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man getting some bad press just before release in the form of a controversial comment from one of its stars. During a recent interview with Collider, Peter Parker actor Hudson Thames shared his praise for the show, while mentioning that his main concern going in was that it was going to be "annoying and woke." This comment spread through the internet like wildfire and sent the fan base into a frenzy, but that still hasn't dissuaded many people from watching the show and it certainly hasn't stopped critics form giving it rave reviews. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man also features new takes on classic characters like Lonnie Lincoln and Nico Monoru, while even featuring some of the more striking animation that the MCU has delivered yet.

What Else Is Coming for Marvel This Year?

Before the finale for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man hits Disney+, Marvel will also reintroduce the world to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson as Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World, which will hit theaters on February 14. Daredevil: Born Again will follow shortly after Brave New World on March 4, and the show will lead directly into Thunderbolts*, the rag-tag team of misfits who will be teaming up under the leadership of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). The Fantastic Four: First Steps will also soar into theaters on July 11, with other animated projects like Marvel Zombies also confirmed to be coming this year.

The first two episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are out now. Stay tuned to Collider for future MCU updates and watch Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on Disney+.