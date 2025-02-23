Summary Collider's Steve Weintraub talks with creator, executive producer and showrunner Jeff Trammell at the 2025 SCAD TVFest panel for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

At this year's SCAD TVFest, Collider's Steve Weintraub had the honor of moderating the panel for Marvel Animation's new series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. To dig into the inner workings of an animated television show with one of the biggest studios commanding screens in the last couple of decades, creator, executive producer, and showrunner, Jeff Trammell hit the stage for a one-on-one conversation.

During the panel, Trammell walks us through a day in the life of a Marvel Studios showrunner, from the very first pitch meetings with Kevin Feige to the writers' room. He talks about working with Oscar nominee Colman Domingo, how getting Charlie Cox as Daredevil changed the trajectory of the series, and the status of Seasons 2 and 3. He also shares the inspiration for the unique throwback animation style, the homage to the '60s theme song, and so much more. Check out the full conversation in the video above, or you can read the transcript below.

Jeff Trammell Shares His Journey to Marvel Studios

From a security guard at Target to pitch meetings with Kevin Feige.

COLLIDER: You never know how something's going to be received. What has it been like for you, with everyone raving about it? I believe it's still at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes after 40 reviews.

JEFF TRAMMELL: It's satisfying and gratifying. I think people are kind of conditioned to have a certain thing where they latch onto it, or they're like, “Oh, this is new. It's not going to live up to the expectations I have for the series.” But with me being such a fan of Spider-Man and wanting to make sure that we did right by the property, I really wanted to make sure that it felt like something that was for new fans, old fans, and anyone in between. So, it's been really cool to see that so many people are feeling it.

I did a little research on you, and I read that eight years ago, you were working at a Target as a security guard in Detroit. You're now sitting here at SCAD and have a fucking awesome show on TV. How does someone make that jump?

TRAMMELL: I wish I knew. That was 10 years ago, so what you read was two years old. [Laughs] No, I knew I wanted to work in animation and television. I found out pretty early on when I was, maybe, like 19, that this was what I wanted to do. So, I basically taught myself how to write for television by downloading books and scripts and going through them because I didn't go to college for anything—I probably shouldn't say that here. [Laughs] But it was a thing where I wanted to do it, and I taught myself how to. Then, there's a thing called the Nickelodeon Writing Program that's incredible, where every year they get thousands of entrants, and basically they pick, like, four. If they pick you, you move to LA for a year and they pay you to learn. So I entered that, I somehow got into the top four, moved out to LA in 2015 to do that, and 10 years later, I'm doing this.

That's amazing. Can I ask what it was that you submitted that got you in the top four?

TRAMMELL: I wrote a spec script for The League and Bob's Burgers, and they were both really good.

What’s It Really Like Pitching for Marvel?

“It was very intimidating.”

From what I understand, you pitched Marvel on something else, and then you ended up with this. What did you pitch, and how did you end up with this?

TRAMMELL: You’re asking good questions. I was brought in to pitch on this show—you guys probably never heard of it—called X-Men ‘97. And they were like, “Not you… Because we want you to do Spider-Man.” That's honestly it. I pitched to Brad Winderbaum, our head of streaming, and then pitched to Kevin Feige, the head of everything. They really liked my pitch, but they were looking for someone who could pick up where X-Men [The Animated Series] left off, and I very much was interested in starting anew, which was the perfect fit for this because so much of this is what we know about Spider-Man, what we love about Spider-Man, but a fun twist on it. I kind of endeared myself to them for that, and then they asked me to do Spider-Man.

I think a lot of people here hear the word “pitch,” but a lot of people don't know exactly what that entails. A.) How nervous are you the night before you're getting ready to pitch, and B.) take us through what it's actually like to pitch something and what it was like at Marvel pitching in case someone here gets to do the same thing.

TRAMMELL: I pitched in 2020 over Zoom during the pandemic, which is even more nerve-wracking because I'm like, “Oh my god, what if my internet goes out? What if I screw up everything?” Leading up to the pitch, I had already pitched to Brad; I knew what I had, I knew Brad liked it, so I was just hoping that Kevin liked it. I was like, “Okay, cool.” Then, I was supposed to pitch the Friday before Thanksgiving, so that's fun because no one wants to pitch on a Friday because people have turned their brains off for the weekend, usually. Then they asked me to pitch to Kevin at 6:30 p.m., which is a terrible time to pitch anything. Then Kevin was in another meeting, so they pushed it to seven, and then they were like, “He's still running late. Can we push to 7:30?” I was like, “I can do this another day,” and they're like, “No, we want to have you pitch before the break so it can be in his mind and fresh.”

So Kevin got on at, like, 7:15 and was super nice. It was the first time I’d ever met him. I told him about myself, my history, working in the Nick writing program, and so on. Then I pitched a version of X-Men that they all really liked. Kevin was nice enough to talk to me afterwards for about 10 minutes, just about working on the X-Men films and everything like that. So it was a really cool experience. It was very intimidating, but when you have an opportunity like that, you just got to throw that away because you don't want to think, “What if I mess this up?” Or, “What if I don't get it? What if I screw up?” So I just put all of that out of my head and went ahead with the best version I could.

So when you got on Spidey, how much were you thinking, “I want to have a three-season plan, a five-season plan. I want to really know where I'm going?” And how much is it sort of season by season for you?

TRAMMELL: I came in with, “I can tell four seasons of this easily.” Now that's evolved to however long they want to do it. I'm ready to keep doing it. I love this world that we've built, and there are so many pieces that we haven't even introduced yet that I'm excited to get to. So, I think it's cool to come up with a plan but also know that they're going to throw things that are like, “We're going to pivot here. Let's do this,” or, “Don't use this character,” or, “Let's use this character.” So, just being flexible in wanting to tell those stories is a big thing, too.

We “Won’t Be Waiting Long” for Season 2

The series has been confirmed for at least three seasons.

I could be wrong, but I think you're doing three confirmed seasons?

TRAMMELL: My boss confirmed three seasons in an interview, so I guess I can say that we had three seasons.

For people who want to do what you do and want to know the behind-the-scenes, where are you in terms of Seasons 2 and 3 in the development process?

TRAMMELL: In terms of Seasons 2 and 3, in 2, we are halfway through the animatic portion for the season. We are about to turn in the final episode of the season, and we've already begun getting animation back for Season 2. In terms of Season 3, I’ll be pitching some ideas to my boss in the upcoming weeks for Season 3.

How long does it actually take now that the system is in place? Say they say to you, “We would like Season 4. Let's start thinking about that.” Is the goal or has anyone told you, “We'd like to do this every year, have new episodes,” or is it every 18 months, or have they not said anything?

TRAMMELL: This feels like you're trying to trick me into saying a release date.

You know what’s funny? A little bit, but I'm actually also curious. For example, if you have VFX on your TV show, once you wrap, it's basically a year before you can even think about putting it on the air. I'm just curious about the animation process. Obviously, you're going to be done within this month with this, so maybe Disney once said to you, “We'd love it if it were every year?”

TRAMMELL: I'll say this: it took us four years to make Season 1. You're building a world from the ground up, in 3D at that. We have all those pieces in play. We're adding to it even more. We're going to keep pushing things, but it won't take four years for Season 2. I can't say how long it will take, but I will say that I don't think you'll be waiting very long.

You've mentioned that there are a lot of Easter eggs in this show. Now that people have seen the first three episodes, is there anything that they missed or you want to point out?

TRAMMELL: I’m in the second episode somewhere. I'm not going to say where. I'll let you guys figure it out. It's a fun Easter egg hunt for you to go get up the numbers on Disney+. But also, I'm sure someone noticed when Peter's at the pizza shop there's a Pizza Time! sign. That’s a reference to the [Sam] Raimi movies. There are a ton of little Easter eggs in there, as well.

You can make changes with the voices and animation until the very last minute. When did you actually finish Season 1 where you were like, “Okay, I'm out?”

TRAMMELL: I believe we finished the final process of Season 1 around August of last year. So, very recently, all things considered. That was a lot of getting pushed back so other shows could go ahead of us, working in the DI process, or working in the mixing process. So we probably could have finished up a bit earlier last year, but we ended up finishing in August.

What do you think would surprise people to learn about the making of an animated series at Marvel?

TRAMMELL: They're really cool. Even with, obviously, wanting to do certain things, like, “I want to gender-swap Dr. Connors, I want to race-swap Norman Osborn,” because I think there's a really interesting story there. It was never a conversation. It was just like, “Can I do this thing?” “Yeah, sure. Go ahead.” They're really supportive. They're really open to me being able to make those changes. Even in terms of things with Peter’s story that you guys will see later in the season. They've been really open, which is really cool.