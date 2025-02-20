The first season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man just came to a close, but the team behind the animated Disney+ is already looking towards the second installment of the story. Jeff Trammel, the creator of the show, has shared a new look at Gwen Stacy. The classic Marvel character will be introduced in the second season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Not only will the classic version of the character be present, but it's been revealed that Gwen will protect her secret identity as Spider-Gwen. Anything can happen in the Marvel multiverse. It appears that this version of Gwen Stacy will be a combination of the iterations of the character that have been seen in other media.

Originally made popular by the Marvel Comics centered around Spider-Man, Gwen Stacy has quickly become a major character thanks to the screen adaptations of the hero's adventures. Bryce Dallas Howard played Gwen in Spider-Man 3. A few years after that, Emma Stone portrayed the version of the character who tragically died during a fight between Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield) and the Green Goblin (Dane DeHaan). These iterations of the character didn't work as a vigilante in their universes. The concept of Spider-Gwen is something that was introduced in the comic books after Howard and Stone had already appeared as Gwen Stacy on the big screen.

An animated version of Spider-Gwen was voiced by Hailee Steinfeld in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its sequel. While this version of the hero does have powers, her story is influenced by Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) instead of Peter Parker. The team at Marvel Studios is carefully constructing their own timeline with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. It remains to be seen if this new Gwen Stacy will be a friend of Peter's, or if they can develop the romantic relationship that has defined so many other versions of the characters.

What is the New 'Spider-Man' Show About?

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is set in an alternate timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this version of Peter Parker's (Hudson Thames) origin story, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) never functioned as the hero's mentor. Instead, Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) filled that role with his unlimited resources and suspicious motives. The live-action version of the MCU Spider-Man had an Avenger to guide him during his growth as a hero. Time will tell how Norman Osborn's influence and actions will affect the destiny of the protagonist of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

A release date for the second season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man hasn't been set by Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.