Marvel Animation has been killing it of late with critics and audiences between the acclaimed first seasons of X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, along with the three-season run of What If...? The future looks bright too, with both of the prior two series renewed for more episodes and exciting new shows on the horizon, like Marvel Zombies. The one downside for fans is that high-quality animated projects take a lot of time, meaning that subsequent seasons can progress for years before finally seeing the light of day. However, Marvel's Television head, Brad Winderbaum, has confidence that, at the very least, the web-slinger will see new adventures on a more regular cadence.

During a conversation with Collider's Steve Weintraub ahead of the release of Daredevil: Born Again, Winderbaum was asked about a few of the animated projects Marvel has cooking lately, including Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2. The series, which follows a young Peter Parker at the beginning of his superhero career in an alternate reality where he's taken under the wing of Norman Osborn instead of Tony Stark, recently aired its season finale, though work was already well underway on more episodes before that story wrapped up. As of late January, scripts were written, animation was half-done, and a renewal was already handed down through Season 3. The hope from the beginning was to prepare for a quick turnaround that would keep fans invested in the storyline Jeff Trammell is building between Peter, his friends, and his family.

In an ideal world, Winderbaum wants the show on a yearly basis, though he acknowledges that's easier said than done. As Robert Kirkman's Prime Video hit Invincible has shown, getting that second season finished in a timely manner can be a real challenge, especially with a starry cast to work around in addition to animation challenges. However, Your Friendly Spider-Man fans won't have to endure nearly the same gap, thanks to how much is already complete. The wait will still be longer, but when asked for clarification, he said that we'll see "Season 2 in '26, I think." After that, he has high hopes that Peter will be swinging through New York City every year at roughly the same time:

"We will have a Spider-Man season every year if I have anything to say about it. What usually happens, as you know, in animation, is that there's a bigger gap between Season 1 and Season 2 than in subsequent seasons, and that'll be similar in Friendly. We will have to wait a little bit more than a year for Season 2, but then after that, it should come out on an annual cadence, hopefully.

'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' Will Feature Gwen Stacy