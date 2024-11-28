This year's Thanksgiving celebrations just got better thanks to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. A float that looks like the iconic Marvel hero was added to this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. And to celebrate the appearance of the company's most famous vigilante, Marvel Studios used new footage from the animated series to promote today's parade. Audiences have gotten used to Tom Holland's iteration of the character at this point. But even if the acclaimed actor won't voice the hero in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, there are plenty of reasons to get excited about the debut of this new story.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will take place in a different timeline than the one seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The version of the young hero voiced by Hudson Thames didn't have Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) as a mentor when he was in high school. Instead, this iteration of Peter Parker got close to Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo). Audiences are aware that Osborn tends to be an antagonist in almost every Marvel story he appears in. But Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man could have some surprises hidden for even the most devoted fans of the character.

Marvel Studios has used Disney+ as an outlet for stories that can only be told through animation. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will arrive after the first animated television series developed by the studio, What If...?, comes to an end. The project that premiered a few years ago followed The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) as he made his way across different realities where events from previous MCU movies took a different turn. What If...? allowed Hudson Thames to voice Spider-Man for the very first time. The actor will step into the role once again for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

The Cast of the 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man'

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will feature very talented voice actors in order to bring the story of this Peter Parker to the screen. Charlie Cox will return as Daredevil, the man without fear. The live-action version of the character will return in next year's Daredevil: Born Again. And Eugene Byrd will be responsible for voicing Lonnie Lincoln, the villain also known as Tombstone. The stage has been set for this version of Spider-Man to face challenges audiences haven't seen before. Hopefully, Peter can save New York City before it's too late.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres on Disney+ on January 29, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.