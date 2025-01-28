Marvel's newest animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, is set to premiere its first two episodes tomorrow on January 29, and the show will feature Hudson Thames returning from What If...? Season 1 to reprise his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. Thames' career has been largely quiet since making his Marvel debut a few years ago; he's featured in one episode of Ghosts, the hit CBS series streaming on Paramount+, but that's been his only role before he prepares to suit up as the web-slinger once more in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Collider's own Mike Thomas recently sat down for a chat with Thames, and he asked what it was like having a chance for a fresh take on Spider-Man in a world featuring characters never-before-seen in the MCU like Norman Osborn and Lonnie Lincoln, and his answer might shock you:

"I thought it was awesome. I mean, my biggest fear was that it was gonna be annoying and woke, and it wasn't, and I was like, 'Yes, this is great, it's so well written,' like it feels real. I'm the oldest of five boys, so I feel like I kind of know what's happening in their lives and in high school, and it felt like it was doing that justice."

"Woke" is a term which is — more often than not — used as a dogwhistle for racism and sexism in entertainment fan bases. This interview also comes at the same time that Collider's Mike Thomas spoke with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man showrunner Jeff Trammell, who eloquently spoke about bringing a new version of New York City to life, one that is flush with representation that accurately portrays the many different cultures in one of the biggest cities on Earth. Thames' Oscar-nominated co-star Colman Domingo has already experienced racist backlash for his casting as Norman Osborn, a character who is not inherently white in the comics.

Who Else Stars in ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’?

In addition to Domingo as Norman Osborn and Thames as Peter Parker, Charlie Cox will also reprise his role as Daredevil in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, but it's unclear at this time how many episodes he will feature in. Hannibal veteran Hugh Dancy will star as Otto Octavius, with Rick and Morty star Kari Wahlgren being tapped for the role of Aunt May. Eugene Byrd will star in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man as Lonnie Lincoln, with Zeno Robinson playing Harry Osborn, and Vincent D'Onofrio even reprising his role as Kingpin.

The first two episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premiere tomorrow on January 29. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the show and watch Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on Disney+.

